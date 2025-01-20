Santa Ana Winds trigger Air Quality Concerns: Advisory Warns of Toxic Dust and Ash

A Palisades Fire victim who is a pulmonologist sets up a Disaster Relief Pulmonary Clinic

Amidst strong winds expected on the evening of Jan. 20 through late in the evening on Jan. 21, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory late on Jan. 19, advising that, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, gusty winds may disperse ash from recent fire burn scars and generate dust potentially impacting air quality throughout the County.

“The advisory issued by the National Weather Service forecasts powerful 50 to 100 MPH winds, producing extreme fire conditions, including downed trees, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions.” The notice cautioned. “Gusty winds may disperse ash from recent fire burn scars and generate dust, potentially impacting air quality throughout Los Angeles County.”

The advisory noted that residents should either stay inside, keeping windows and doors closed using an air purifier or operating an air conditioning system set on recirculate to keep indoor air clean. If one ventures outside, he should wear an N95 or P100 mask.

“Windblown dust and ash contain small particles that may cause irritation or exacerbate pre-existing health conditions, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions.” The advisory stated. “Protect your eyes when you are outside by wearing goggles to shield your eyes from airborne ash and debris.”

Air quality may reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as those who suffer from asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Particles that are not visible can be deleterious to health

“While ash particles are typically not visible, they may not always affect Air Quality Index (AQI) readings.” The advisory explained. “Nonetheless, these particles can carry toxic materials and pose significant health risks.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, wildfire smoke predominantly consists of particles that are smaller than 10 microns. Thus, air purifiers with at least a MERV 13 rating are advised. The MERV standard — the minimum efficiency reporting value — measures how well an air filter traps airborne particles. According to the EPA, true-HEPA filters are good at removing particles of that size from the air. Further, activated carbon filters help capture volatile organic compounds such as benzene, a substance classified by the EPA as a known carcinogen. Other toxic chemicals of concern include asbestos and lead which can also mix in with ashes.

Wildfire smoke and fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) can significantly impact respiratory health, according to scientific scholars. For a full primer on PM 2.5s, see epa.gov/pm-pollution/particulate-matter-pm-basics.

Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, a pulmonologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, unfortunately lost his home in the Palisades fire. He stated that LA residents will be exposed to toxic chemicals, which “come from the burning cars parked near the homes, the burning furniture and the burning cleaning products. A lot of these are carcinogens and that’s the problem.” He said, stating that patients may present with “Upper respiratory tract infections, asthma exacerbations, or shortness of breath and that longer term, patients may experience coughs that don’t go away and long-term shortness of breath.”

That’s why Providence Saint John’s Health Center, where Dr. Elsayegh is on staff, has launched a Disaster Relief Pulmonary Clinic. The Clinic’s phone number is 310-829-8618.

Air conditions are expected to improve by late Wednesday as wind speeds decrease. The reader can stay up to date with real-time, forecasted Air Quality in their area by downloading the South Coast AQMD Mobile App: aqmd.gov/mobileapp or visiting: aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/air-quality-forecasts.

For those wanting to return to their burned properties, Dr. Elsayegh advised that they wear N95 masks, wrap-around goggles, disposable cover-ups, boots, and gloves. He advises that residents should “never brush or sweep the ash — rather, wet down a mop before you clean up ash.”

