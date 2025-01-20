Couple Arrested for Impersonating Firefighters During Devastating Wildfires

Dustin and Jennifer Nehl were caught attempting to enter an evacuation zone with a fake fire truck, marking the latest in a series of arrests for crimes during the ongoing wildfire crisis

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) announced on Jan. 19 the arrest of a couple from Oregon for impersonating firefighters during the ongoing wildfires, a case that marks the latest in a string of similar incidents. This arrest highlights the challenges emergency personnel face during the chaos of a disaster, as authorities work to maintain order and safety amid widespread devastation.

Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, were apprehended on Jan. 18, after authorities discovered them attempting to enter an evacuation zone in the Pacific Palisades area while posing as firefighters. According to LASD officials, the two were in a fire truck that appeared suspicious to an LAPD patrol unit, who were driving through the evacuation zone with fire personnel. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the truck, which was purchased at an auction, was not an official firefighting vehicle, and the couple was not affiliated with any legitimate fire department.

The Nehls were both dressed in full firefighting gear, including CALFire t-shirts, helmets, and radios, and claimed to be with the “Roaring River Fire Department” from Oregon. However, further checks revealed that no such department existed. The two admitted to entering the evacuation zone on Jan. 17, despite not being authorized. The truck was impounded, and both individuals were arrested for impersonating firefighters and unlawfully entering an evacuation area.

Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon for criminal mischief and arson, though neither individual had a prior criminal record in California. Investigators are set to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Nehls’ arrest is part of a larger pattern of fraudulent activity during the wildfires, which have devastated Los Angeles County and beyond. At least 29 individuals have been arrested for various crimes in the wake of the fires, including looting, arson, and impersonating emergency responders. As of now, the fires have claimed the lives of at least 27 people, displaced thousands, and destroyed over 6,000 structures. In addition to the Palisades Fire, which continues to burn over 23,700 acres and is 59% contained, the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena has scorched more than14,000 acres, damaging or destroying over 10,000 structures.

The arrest also comes amid growing concerns of looting and other criminal activity, as mandatory evacuations have left homes and businesses vulnerable to theft. With approximately 200,000 people initially under evacuation orders, the widespread displacement has provided an opportunity for criminals to exploit the situation. Earlier this month, 34-year-old Ivan Reed was arrested for burglarizing a home in Malibu while dressed as a firefighter. Reed was charged with impersonating a firefighter, and authorities have linked his actions to a wider pattern of exploitation during the wildfire crisis.

In addition to looting, a number of individuals have been charged with stealing valuable property from evacuated homes. LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman recently announced the charging of several suspects for stealing high-value items, including $200,000 worth of property from a home in Mandeville Canyon, as well as an Emmy Award taken from a house in Altadena.

As emergency crews continue to fight the fires, which have put a strain on resources and personnel, officials are warning that these criminal acts are further hampering the efforts to protect communities. Sheriff Robert Luna emphasized the importance of public cooperation and vigilance, stating that anyone caught impersonating a firefighter or engaging in criminal activity during a disaster will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Anyone with information related to the Nehls’ case or other similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7893. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

As Los Angeles County works to recover from this catastrophic wildfire season, authorities remain focused on ensuring that those who attempt to exploit the situation face justice, as the community comes together to rebuild and recover from the devastation.

