Palisades Fire Update: Monday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. 

The fire is 59% contained and has consumed 23,713 acres, threatening over 12,000 structures and causing significant damage

The Palisades Fire, which has ravaged Southern California for several days, remains a major concern as firefighters work tirelessly to contain the blaze and protect lives and property. As of now, the fire is 59% contained and has consumed 23,713 acres of land, threatening over 12,000 structures and causing significant damage to the surrounding area. Tragically, the fire has claimed 10 lives, with 3 civilians and 1 firefighter injured. Hundreds of structures have been destroyed or damaged, and residents have been forced to evacuate their homes as the blaze continues to spread.

A Dangerous Situation Unfolding

The fire is burning in the midst of an extremely dangerous situation, with the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. today through early Tuesday afternoon. The warning, which covers parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties, highlights the heightened risk of fire due to strong winds and low humidity levels. These conditions are expected to worsen through the week, creating a critical window of danger for both residents and first responders.

Wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph are already being reported across areas like the western San Gabriel and Santa Susana Mountains, with some regions experiencing gusts exceeding 75 mph. The Santa Monica Mountains, which are particularly vulnerable, are also facing dangerous wind speeds that threaten to further fuel the already massive blaze. Residents are urged to stay alert, monitor fire updates, and follow evacuation orders and road closures.

Evacuations and Recovery Efforts

As the fire continues to spread, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has taken additional precautions by pre-deploying extra engines and staffing hundreds of firefighters in fire-risk areas. These measures come after criticisms of insufficient preparations before the Palisades Fire, which quickly escalated into a disaster. The LAFD has also ordered outgoing shifts of approximately 1,000 firefighters to remain on duty to support the extended efforts.

Despite these heroic efforts, evacuations have remained a constant issue throughout the week. Many areas of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Brentwood, and Topanga remain under evacuation orders, and it is uncertain when residents will be allowed to return to their homes. Affected residents have been instructed to bring valid photo identification to gain access to their properties once evacuation orders are lifted.

Power Outages and Infrastructure Damage

As if the fire and evacuation challenges weren’t enough, the region is also grappling with widespread power outages and infrastructure damage. Downed power lines and fallen trees have added to the dangers, and utility providers are working around the clock to restore service. The presence of these hazards on roads and in residential areas is making it difficult for emergency responders to navigate and perform their life-saving work.

Fire officials are continuing to assess evacuation orders and work closely with local utility companies to address these hazards. At the same time, crews are making significant progress on containment lines, bringing a sense of hope to residents who are anxiously awaiting news of the fire’s status.

Air Quality and Health Concerns

In addition to the immediate dangers of the fire itself, air quality in affected areas has deteriorated, causing further concern. A Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory has been issued for the region from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 p.m. Tuesday. This advisory warns residents of poor air quality due to the thick smoke and ash particles being carried by the winds, which can aggravate respiratory issues, especially for children, seniors, and individuals with preexisting health conditions.

The state has deployed a wide range of resources to support public health, with over 1 million N-95 masks distributed to residents and emergency personnel. As of now, officials are urging people to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, and wear protective masks if they must be outside.

Restoring Utilities and Services

Utility providers are working to restore services to impacted areas. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced that power has been restored to 7,069 customers in Brentwood and Encino, though 10,433 customers remain without electricity. Residents with questions about service restoration can contact LADWP at 1-800-342-5397.

Southern California Gas Co. has restored service to 3,259 customers out of the 13,600 whose gas supply was shut offfor safety reasons. Information booths have been set up at the Pavilions store in Malibu (29211 Heathercliff Road) and the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at UCLA Research Park West (10850 W Pico Blvd.) to assist residents with utility concerns.

Community Support and Resources

The LA County Disaster Recovery Center at UCLA Research Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to assist residents with recovery efforts. In addition, Malibu residents can attend a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at Malibu High School Auditorium to receive updates and ask questions about ongoing recovery efforts. Representatives from the Malibu City Council, CAL FIRE, Los Angeles County Fire Department, and federal relief agencies will be present.

For seniors recovering from the fire, technology assistance will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.at Agoura Hills City Hall. Mental health support services are also being provided by the LA County Department of Mental Health.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates on damage assessments, which are available in real-time at recovery.lacounty.gov/palisades-fire.

Statewide Support and Resources

Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials have mobilized significant resources to provide relief for residents affected by the fires. The California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) has worked with local, state, and federal partners to ensure people have access to food, water, shelter, and health care services. This includes assistance with prescription medications, mental health support, and medical care for residents impacted by the fire.

In a statement, Governor Newsom highlighted the need for statewide collaboration to address the widespread damage caused by the fires. “Those impacted by this disaster – especially our most vulnerable residents – need our support more than ever, and we are here to help,” he said.

California’s Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) has also implemented measures to ensure Medi-Cal members continue to receive care during this emergency, including expedited access to prescription medications and medical devices. Additionally, mental health services are available for those in need through the CalHOPE Warm Line, a 24/7 peer-run hotline providing confidential emotional support.

For residents struggling with food insecurity, the state has released $1 million in emergency funding to provide food boxes and potable water to those in need. To further assist, the state has secured federal waivers that will allow people receiving CalFresh food benefits to purchase hot food items. Plans are also underway to provide additional food assistance through Disaster CalFresh benefits.

A Community Comes Together

As the fire continues to burn, California has shown an incredible commitment to supporting affected communities. In addition to the state’s response, local volunteers, emergency medical teams, and community organizations are playing a crucial role in ensuring that those impacted by the fire have access to necessary resources.

The California Emergency Medical Services Authority has deployed medical assistance teams to support firefighting efforts, provide patient evacuations, and distribute medical supplies. Meanwhile, shelters are providing food, water, and healthcare to those displaced by the fire, with over 500 people currently seeking refuge in these facilities.

The state has also activated emergency case management programs to help vulnerable populations such as seniors and individuals with disabilities. For those in need of housing assistance, Governor Newsom has issued executive orders to expand eviction protections and expedite the recovery process.

Looking Ahead

The road to recovery will be long, and it will require continued collaboration between state, local, and federal agencies, along with the support of the entire community. As of now, the focus remains on containing the fire, protecting lives, and providing essential services to those impacted. The public is urged to stay informed, comply with evacuation orders, and continue to practice fire safety during this perilous period.

For more information on the Palisades Fire, available resources, and how to help, residents are encouraged to visit the official California state website and local emergency response pages.

Resources for Affected Communities

Resource Guide for Palisades Fire – Malibu Focus

Current Weather & Conditions

Red Flag Warning : 10 a.m. Monday, January 20 – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21

: 10 a.m. Monday, January 20 – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 Wind Gusts : 50-70 MPH (coast), 60-80 MPH (mountains)

: 50-70 MPH (coast), 60-80 MPH (mountains) Temperature : 52°F

: 52°F Humidity : 42%

: 42% Air Quality: Moderate (75)

Evacuation Orders

MAL-C111-A : Carbon Canyon, Carbon Beach East, La Costa Beach – Evacuation Order

: Carbon Canyon, Carbon Beach East, La Costa Beach – MAL-C111-B : Las Flores Mesa, Big Rock – Evacuation Order

: Las Flores Mesa, Big Rock – MAL-C112-B : Carbon Beach Terrace – Evacuation Order

: Carbon Beach Terrace – MAL-C112-C: No longer under evacuation warning

For details on evacuation zones, visit: Genasys Evacuation Search

Shelters

Pasadena Convention Center : 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101

: 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101 Westwood Recreation Center : 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (Small animals allowed)

: 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (Small animals allowed) Stoner Recreation Center : 1835 Stoner Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025

: 1835 Stoner Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Rec Center : 114201 Huston St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

: 114201 Huston St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Pomona Fairplex: 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

Mental Health & Support

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu : Counseling available in English and Spanish

: Counseling available in English and Spanish Senior Resource Center : Technology assistance and mental health counseling (Agoura Hills City Hall, Jan. 28, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.)

: Technology assistance and mental health counseling (Agoura Hills City Hall, Jan. 28, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.) Disaster Resource Center: Open 9 a.m.–8 p.m. at UCLA Research Park West (10850 West Pico Blvd, LA, CA)

Business & Utility Updates

Business Resources : LA County hotline: (310) 456-2489

: LA County hotline: (310) 456-2489 Gas Service Restoration : SoCalGas is restoring service to unaffected homes. For more info: SoCalGas FireUpdates

: SoCalGas is restoring service to unaffected homes. For more info: SoCalGas FireUpdates Waste Collection : Universal Waste Systems (UWS) and Waste Management resumed operations.

: Universal Waste Systems (UWS) and Waste Management resumed operations. Mail Services: USPS services temporarily redirected to Heathercliff location (29160 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA).

Water Advisory

Do Not Drink Order for eastern Malibu (Carbon Canyon, Saddle Peak) due to fire-related contaminants. Water available at 23533 West Civic Center Way, Malibu.

for eastern Malibu (Carbon Canyon, Saddle Peak) due to fire-related contaminants. Water available at 23533 West Civic Center Way, Malibu. For more details: Call (800) 675-4357.

Healthcare & Veterinary Services

Malibu Urgent Care : Open

: Open Malibu Animal Hospital & Vet Clinic : Open

: Open UCLA Health: Closed

Traffic & Road Updates

Open Roads : Malibu Canyon, Civic Center Way

: Malibu Canyon, Civic Center Way Closed Roads : Topanga/Saddlepeak/Tuna Canyon – Southbound

: Topanga/Saddlepeak/Tuna Canyon – Southbound Detours: Follow posted signs for alternative routes.

Communication & Resources

Charging Stations : T-Mobile charging at Malibu Bluffs Park and Pavilions on Point Dume

: T-Mobile charging at Malibu Bluffs Park and Pavilions on Point Dume Telecommunication : T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon operational with some outages in specific areas

: T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon operational with some outages in specific areas Local News & Alerts: Stay informed through KBUU Radio and community sources

Animal Welfare & Missing Pets

Animal Services : Call (213) 270-8155 for missing pets

: Call (213) 270-8155 for missing pets Veterinary Clinics: Malibu Coast Animal Hospital and Malibu Vet Clinic are open

Donation Information

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Emergency Relief Fund : Donate Here

: Donate Here California Community Foundation : Donate Here

: Donate Here Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: Donate Here

For more updates on recovery efforts, visit LACounty Recovery Resources.

Crime & Safety

Curfew : In effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in evacuation zones.

: In effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in evacuation zones. Drone Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions in place.

Repopulation

No current repopulation for evacuated zones. Emergency workers are assessing safety for return.

Stay safe and continue to monitor official sources for updates.

Resource Guide for Palisades Fire – LA and National

Health and Medical Services

California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) : The department has enacted emergency measures to streamline access to Medi-Cal services, including prescription medications, medical devices, and health care services. For assistance, residents can contact their local clinic navigator.

: The department has enacted emergency measures to streamline access to Medi-Cal services, including prescription medications, medical devices, and health care services. For assistance, residents can contact their local clinic navigator. Mental Health Support : The CalHOPE Warm Line (833-317-HOPE or 833-642-7696) is available 24/7 for emotional support. Free, confidential mental health services are also available for children and youth through virtual platforms such as Soluna and BrightLife Kids .

: The (833-317-HOPE or 833-642-7696) is available 24/7 for emotional support. Free, confidential mental health services are also available for children and youth through virtual platforms such as and . Emergency Prescription Assistance: The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) is available to uninsured individuals in federally-designated disaster areas. Those affected by the fire can contact EPAP at 855-793-7470 for assistance with replacing medications and medical equipment.

Food, Water, and Shelter

Food Assistance : California has released $1 million in emergency funding for food and water distribution in affected areas. Over 25,000 food boxes and potable water are being delivered to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

: California has released $1 million in emergency funding for food and water distribution in affected areas. Over 25,000 food boxes and potable water are being delivered to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. CalFresh : Individuals receiving CalFresh benefits can now use their benefits to purchase hot food items. Additionally, extended periods for replacement food benefits are available for those who lost food due to the fire.

: Individuals receiving benefits can now use their benefits to purchase hot food items. Additionally, extended periods for replacement food benefits are available for those who lost food due to the fire. Shelters: California has deployed shelters throughout the region to support evacuees. As of now, six shelters are providing food, water, and healthcare services, with 542 people currently being supported.

Assistance for Vulnerable Populations

Senior and Adult Care : Governor Newsom’s executive orders have provided flexibility for facilities that care for seniors and individuals with disabilities, enabling them to reopen safely and continue providing essential services.

: Governor Newsom’s executive orders have provided flexibility for facilities that care for seniors and individuals with disabilities, enabling them to reopen safely and continue providing essential services. Foster Care and Child Welfare: Extra outreach is being conducted to ensure the well-being of children in foster care and adults receiving support through adult protective services. The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) is helping to ensure these vulnerable populations receive the care they need during the crisis.

Emergency and Financial Assistance

FEMA : Residents affected by the fire can apply for disaster assistance through FEMA, either online at DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 , or via the FEMA smartphone application. Assistance is available in over 40 languages.

: Residents affected by the fire can apply for disaster assistance through FEMA, either online at , by calling , or via the FEMA smartphone application. Assistance is available in over 40 languages. Disaster Case Management : The Disaster Case Management Program is providing personalized assistance to individuals and families, helping them develop a recovery plan.

: The is providing personalized assistance to individuals and families, helping them develop a recovery plan. Eviction Protections: Governor Newsom’s executive orders have expanded eviction protections to ensure that individuals and families displaced by the fire are not at risk of losing their homes.

California Resources Hub

For more information on recovery and available services, residents can visit the official California Fires information portal at CA.gov/LAfires .

information portal at . Covered California has also launched a special enrollment period for uninsured residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until Mar. 8, 2025.

Additional Support Resources

California Health and Human Services (CalHHS) Emergency Resource Guide (English and Spanish): A comprehensive guide to available resources for those impacted by the fire.

(English and Spanish): A comprehensive guide to available resources for those impacted by the fire. FEMA Disaster Assistance Guide : Information on federal, state, and local disaster relief resources.

: Information on federal, state, and local disaster relief resources. Disaster Preparedness Guide for Individuals with Disabilities : A toolkit for individuals with disabilities, available in multiple languages.

: A toolkit for individuals with disabilities, available in multiple languages. Department of Aging Emergency Preparedness Guide: A guide to assist seniors and their families in the event of a disaster.

These resources aim to provide immediate relief and support as Southern California faces ongoing challenges from the Palisades Fire. The state, local authorities, and partners continue working together to ensure the recovery of the affected communities. Residents are encouraged to stay informed, adhere to evacuation orders, and utilize the available support services as they navigate this difficult time.

Palisades Fire Incident Press Conference at 3 p.m. Jan. 20

