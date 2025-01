Malibu schools are open today, but Malibu Elementary School will begin the day without power. Officials are closely monitoring ongoing red flag warnings due to fire weather conditions. Families are urged to check their email for updates throughout the day.

Stay tuned for further announcements from school officials, including Dr. A. Shelton and Malibu Elementary Principal. Safety remains the top priority for all students and staff.

🚨 #SMMUSD Update for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 🚨 #Malibu schools are open today (1/23), however, Malibu ES will be operating with no power to start the day. We are continuing to monitor the red flag warnings. Please check email. @Dr_AShelton @MalibuPrincipal

