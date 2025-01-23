Palisades Fire Update, Thursday, Jan. 23: 72% containment achieved as Red Flag Warning extended

As of Thursday morning at 6:32 a.m., the Palisades Fire has reached 72% containment, spanning 23,448 acres. Firefighters are working tirelessly to establish and reinforce control lines while battling moderate Santa Ana winds expected to persist through Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the Red Flag Warning until Friday, Jan. 24, at 10:00 a.m., urging residents to remain alert and follow evacuation orders and road closures.

Overnight, gusts of 35-50 MPH swept through the affected areas, exacerbating fire conditions amid low humidity levels. Updated evacuation zones were announced at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and residents are advised to stay informed of changing conditions.

The fire has caused widespread devastation, with CalFire reporting the destruction of 6,662 structures and damage to an additional 890. In Malibu, where 94% of rapid visual damage assessments have been completed, exact figures on property losses are still being finalized. A detailed damage map is available at recovery.lacounty.gov/palisades-fire.

Tragically, the fire has claimed 11 lives, including three fatalities in Malibu, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. Six people remain missing, as confirmed by the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Though the fire’s footprint has not expanded within Malibu city limits, extreme hazards persist in evacuation areas, particularly near the Franklin Fire burn scar.

Firefighters from Angeles National Forest, along with CAL FIRE and a collaborative team of local, state, federal, and tribal partners, responded to the Hughes Fire, a brush fire located off Lake Hughes Road, north of Castaic Reservoir Road in Castaic. The incident is under unified command with the U.S. Forest Service, Los Angeles County Fire Department, and CAL FIRE, with support from the LA County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol, Southern Division.

The fire rapidly grew to over 10,000 acres due to strong winds. During this morning’s operations briefing at Zuma Beach, fire leadership emphasized the importance of safety, urging teams to stay vigilant as shifting winds could alter fire behavior unexpectedly. Wind conditions have intensified today, posing additional challenges for firefighting efforts.

Residents are urged to stay updated on fire conditions and heed safety warnings as recovery efforts continue.

Community Preparedness and Resources

Malibu city staff are closely monitoring conditions and collaborating with state and national agencies to ensure public safety. Residents are advised to prepare for potential emergencies by keeping vehicles charged or fueled, packing go-bags for all household members, and registering for Malibu Alerts at MalibuCity.org/List.aspx.

Upcoming Events

A Town Hall meeting has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, at 4:00 p.m. at Malibu High School. Community members can receive updates, ask questions, and learn about ongoing recovery efforts. The event will be live-streamed on the City of Malibu’s website and YouTube channel. Questions for the Town Hall can be submitted online in advance via the City Council Agenda at MalibuCity.org/AgendaCenter.

Disaster Resource Centers

The LA County Disaster Resource Center is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at UCLA Research Park West, 10850 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles. Malibu’s Senior Resource Center is also providing support at Agoura Hills City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Services include technology assistance, counseling, and mental health support.

Utility Updates

Southern California Edison (SCE) and SoCalGas are actively working to restore services. SCE has identified circuits in scope for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), while SoCalGas has restored service to 3,526 customers. Residents should avoid attempting to restore gas service independently and can contact SoCalGas at 1-800-427-2200 for assistance.

The Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29 has issued a “Do Not Drink” order for eastern Malibu due to potential fire-related contaminants. Bottled water is being distributed daily at 23533 West Civic Center Way, Malibu.

Telecommunication providers, including T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, are deploying additional resources such as cell-on-wheels and backup generators to maintain connectivity. Charging stations for small devices are available at Malibu Bluffs Park and Pavilions on Point Dume.

Evacuations and Shelters

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for several Malibu zones, including Carbon Canyon, Carbon Beach, and Las Flores Mesa. A curfew is being enforced from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. within evacuation zones, and re-entry is prohibited during these hours.

Temporary shelters are available at:

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 East Green St., Pasadena

Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles (accepts small animals)

Stoner Recreation Center, 1835 Stoner Ave., Los Angeles

Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 114201 Huston St., Sherman Oaks

To locate missing animals, residents can call (213) 270-8155.

Recovery and Assistance

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) has re-established its Emergency Relief Fund to assist families and individuals affected by the fire. Donations can be made at donate.onecause.com/bgcmalibu/donate. For volunteer opportunities or emergency relief inquiries, contact emergencyrelief@bgcmalibu.org.

The American Red Cross and FEMA are also providing financial and disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for federal aid at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

How You Can Help

Community members can support recovery efforts by donating to organizations such as the California Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. In-kind donations of pre-approved new items can be coordinated by emailing mollyscott@bgcmalibu.org. For more information on volunteering, visit volunteerrelief@bgcmalibu.org.

The Palisades Fire serves as a sobering reminder of the region’s vulnerability to wildfires. While recovery efforts are underway, officials stress the importance of community preparedness, vigilance, and collaboration in the face of such natural disasters.

Palisades Operations Briefing, Jan. 23 at 7 a.m.

