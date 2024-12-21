Summer Wheaton sued by family of July 4 crash victim

Self-described social media influencer Summer Wheaton who was behind the wheel in a July 4 crash that killed a father is now being sued for wrongful death. The family of Martin Okeke filed the lawsuit; Wheaton has not been charged in the crash that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says is still under investigation.

The lawsuit alleges Wheaton was driving under the influence of alcohol, driving recklessly, and not paying attention when her car crossed the center median and hit Okeke’s ride-share car head on causing death. The lawsuit also names Nobu Malibu, the Hwood Group LLC, and DBDJ LLC which annually hosts a Fourth of July party at Nobu.

Okeke’s family is seeking unspecified damages.

In the meantime, after a long period of silence on her Instagram account, Wheaton posted on Dec. 17 saying, “The last few months have been hard” but does not mention the crash. She then pitches a faith-based planner booklet she is selling for $34.99 plus tax and delivery fees, the benefits of which are described to include staying “mindful and aligned with your God-given purpose.” As of December 20, more than 100 people had favorable comments. One person posted asking Wheaton to address the fatal crash.

Summer Wheaton instagram post on Dec. 17, saying “The last few months have been hard” but does not mention the crash.

