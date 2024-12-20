The first 48 hours: Newly elected Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad gets straight to work 

Hours after being sworn in, Conrad and other Malibu officials help the community fight the Franklin Fire

“I was sworn in as a Malibu City Councilmember on Dec. 9, and just two hours later, I and the team at the city were dealing with the Franklin Fire,” said Haylynn Conrad, Malibu’s newest City Councilmember. “I haven’t had a full night’s sleep since.”

If that local public servant experience sounds familiar to many readers, it is because, just like Conrad, Mikke Pierson and Karen Farrer were sworn in as newly elected City Councilmembers in November 2018, and they too had to immediately help address the Woolsey Fire disaster.

“Haylynn is doing great!” said Doug Stewart, Malibu’s mayor, on Dec. 10 after a press conference held at the Zuma Lifeguard headquarters. “She’s a rookie, but she’s learning fast and is doing great!”

Community members signed Thank you and Malibu Strong for first responders. Councilperson Haylynn Conrad, County, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, and Sheriff Captain Jennifer Seetoo after a ride along. Photo by Zahra Hajee

On the evening of Dec. 11, Conrad paused for a moment to share her reflections on what can only be characterized as an extremely tough 48 hours.

“It’s been surreal and scary, but living through Woolsey prepared me as a resident,” she said. “My husband and I have a robust evacuation plan, and we quickly evacuated our animals, which gave me peace of mind to focus on helping the city and its residents — a well-thought-out plan is key.”

Conrad had quite a challenging day on the third day of the fire.

“I visited Calabasas City Hall, where our Malibu staff have been working tirelessly around the clock,” she shared. “I brought them coffee and donuts, and we spoke about the city’s status and the path forward.”

After attending another press conference at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, Conrad had a long way to go before finishing her business day.

“I livestreamed the press conference on Instagram to keep residents informed and then headed back to Calabasas for their 7 p.m. swearing-in ceremony, where I publicly thanked them for opening their City Hall to serve as our emergency communications center, as Malibu’s own City Hall remains inaccessible,” she shared.

Conrad added that City of Malibu officials will have multiple meetings with collaborating agencies on Dec. 12 and beyond “to discuss the damage, the status, and plans for the future.”

Sharing her perspective regarding how effective and professional such collaboration has been, Conrad said, “I’ve been impressed with how quickly and efficiently everyone has come together — this has been a very busy and emotional time, but it’s all for Malibu.”

Conrad shares a common perspective held by Malibuites.

“We know that fires are inevitable, and we live in a vulnerable environment,” she said. “That’s why we must stack the cards in our favor and control what we can — we must do better, and we must build on what we have learned.”

“This fire felt like a dress rehearsal compared to Woolsey — there weren’t multiple fires burning simultaneously, and we had the state’s attention,” she added. “Leaders like Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who called me at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and who has been present at every press conference, have been instrumental in addressing all of Malibu’s challenges during this fire.”

Conrad noted that she advocated for Malibu when she conferred with California State Senator Ben Allen, who represents Malibu in Sacramento, and Horvath on the evening of Dec. 11.

“I shared how many residents lack electricity, cellular service, and reliable communication,” she said. “These are taxpayers and voters who deserve better!”

Conrad emphasized, “I was clear that current solutions — such as Southern California Edison’s frequent electrical power shutoffs, are unsustainable — until there are real consequences for such shutdowns, they will continue to happen at Malibuites’ expense.”

Proposing possible solutions to the perennial electrical shutoffs, Conrad stated, “Moving forward, we must prioritize state-of-the-art communication systems — this includes exploring microgrids, ensuring generators are available, undergrounding power poles, and creating community hubs where residents can access Wi-Fi, water and a safe place to connect with loved ones during emergencies.”

Conrad opined that “communication is key, and without the right information reaching residents, even the best plans fall short.” Her action plan includes “forming an ad hoc committed of dedicated residents to serve as communication liaisons between the city and social media outlets.”

A quintessential Malibu local, Conrad views how to handle wildfires going forward with a mix of realism and some optimism.

“This is just the beginning — together I know we can make Malibu smarter, safer, and more resilient,” she said. “I’m honored to serve in this time of need — Malibu Strong!”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...