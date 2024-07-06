32-year-old Summer Wheaton identified as driver who caused July 4 fatal collision 

32-year-old social media influencer Summer Wheaton was identified as the driver who caused the fatal incident on Thursday July 4. The collision occurred just around 10:20 p.m. the evening of Fourth of July.

“As far as her being at Nobu, that is part of the overall investigation and unconfirmed at this time,” Sgt. Chris Soderlund of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station said Saturday afternoon.

That same evening, Nobu Restaurant held their unpermitted “Red, White and Bootsy,” event on July 4, where white clad party goers arrived at the restaurant by ride shares, limousines and party buses. The event hosted by Bootsy Bellows Dance & Night Club, had numerous celebrities in attendance such as Wiz Khalifa, Mike Tyson, Tyga and more. At this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Wheaton’s 2019 MBZ four door sedan was travelling East on Pacific Coast Highway when for reasons unknown, she crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Cadillac Escalade head on. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Cadillac Escalade succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The passenger in the Cadillac Escalade suffered major injuries. The driver of the MBZ also suffered significant injuries. Both injured parties were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for treatment. The preliminary investigation indicates that speed and/or alcohol are possible causes of the accident.

According to her website summerwheaton.com, Wheaton is a CEO and Founder of two innovative startups and a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering self-discovery, self-empowerment, and individual wellness. Her non-profit initiative focuses on encouraging self-discovery, providing resources for self-empowerment, and promoting sound of mind.

