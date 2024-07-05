PCH blocked this morning after another traffic fatality; Speeding and alcohol are being investigated 

Pacific Coast Highway is shut down in both directions this morning due to another fatal accident. According to the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station last night on the evening of July 4 at 10:20 a fatal injury vehicle collision occurred on PCH near the intersection of Carbon Canyon in the City of Malibu.

The preliminary facts are that a 2019 MBZ four door sedan was travelling East on Pacific Coast Highway when for reasons unknown, it crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Cadillac Escalade head on. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Cadillac Escalade succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The passenger in the Cadillac Escalade suffered major injuries. The driver of the MBZ also suffered significant injuries. Both injured parties were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for treatment. The preliminary investigation indicates that speed and/or alcohol are possible causes of the accident.

The highway has been closed since 11 o’clock last night and traffic is backed up in both directions for miles.

UPDATE: all lanes opened both directions at 8:30 a.m.

BREAKING: Pacific Coast Highway is shut down in both directions this morning due to another fatal accident. According to the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station last night on the evening of July 4 at 10:20 a fatal injury vehicle collision occurred on PCH near the intersection of… pic.twitter.com/G7FqhAv0ko — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) July 5, 2024

All lanes closed at the 22000 block of PCH, west of Carbon Cyn in @CityMalibu due to a fatal traffic collision. Use an alternate route, unknown ETA at this time. @991KBU @TheMalibuTimes @acornnewspaper pic.twitter.com/jJiB30U3dM — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) July 5, 2024

#PCH State Route 1 is *CLOSED* in both directions at Carbon Canyon Road in #Malibu with no estimated opening time, due to a fatal collision. See updates & current road closures at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw 🚨 Please drive safely on #PacificCoastHighway #SR1 pic.twitter.com/v66n5SrRLS — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 5, 2024

