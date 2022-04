The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Ronald Delao, 56, who died on Thursday, April. 14, on Kanan Dume Road. The coroner’s office said Delao died of blunt trauma.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m., north of Pacific Coast Highway. Malibu SAR said the vehicle tumbled 300 feet down the canyon.

