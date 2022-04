According to California Highway Patrol, the car crash occurred around 6 a.m. this morning on Kanan Dume Road north of Pacific Coast Highway. The victim was a male, age still under investigation. The traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation on the crash was being conducted. More information will be provided when it is released.

Updated at 5:30 p.m.: Malibu SAR said the vehicle tumbled 300 feet down the canyon.

