Emily Shane Foundation hosting ‘Wings Over Malibu’

The Emily Shane Foundation will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser, “Wings Over Malibu,” on Thursday, April 21, at Duke’s restaurant in the Ocean Room.

Highlights of the event will include exclusive hand-crafted wines from California’s noted Élever Vineyards, a delicious variety of appetizers, live and silent auctions, musical entertainment, and more. To purchase tickets and access to the online silent auction, which opened on Monday, April 11, for bidding, are on the foundation’s website emilyshane.org. All proceeds from the gala evening at Duke’s and the Thursdays in April from the Strange Family Vineyards will benefit the foundation’s SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program.

“In addition to our gala this year, our foundation’s fundraising efforts will be presented every Thursday afternoon in April, at the Strange Family Vineyards Malibu Tasting Room, located at the Malibu Lumber Yard,” the press release states. “They will be donating a percentage of sales during the hours of 3 to 6 p.m. to The Emily Shane Foundation. This will include both in person and virtual sales of their exceptional wines, whether a glass, bottles or cases are purchased.”

The SEA Program provides critical academic one-on-one tutoring and mentorship to disadvantaged struggling middle school students at risk of failure at sites across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. SEA solely serves those who cannot otherwise afford this necessary help outside the classroom, and is a comprehensive program that truly makes a difference in the lives of the student participants. The program helps give these children hope, confidence, and a future. The foundation has served nearly 1,000 students.

To learn more about “Wings Over Malibu” event sponsorship opportunities, inquiries related to donations to the event’s silent and live auctions, or to participate in the auction, please contact The Emily Shane Foundation at (213) 290-5441 info@emilyshane.org and www.emilyshane.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...