The City of Malibu hosted a drive-thru document shred and household hazardous and e-waste collection at City Hall until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April. 16. Waste Management staff organize bottles of spray cans, oils and electronic households during the collection.
For more information, or other drop-off locations, visit the Waste Management website. https://www.wm.com/us/en/drop-off-locations.
Drive-thru document shred and household hazardous and e-waste collection at City Hall until 2 p.m.
The City of Malibu hosted a drive-thru document shred and household hazardous and e-waste collection at City Hall until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April. 16. Waste Management staff organize bottles of spray cans, oils and electronic households during the collection.