The City of Malibu hosted a drive-thru document shred and household hazardous and e-waste collection at City Hall until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April. 16. Waste Management staff organize bottles of spray cans, oils and electronic households during the collection.

For more information, or other drop-off locations, visit the Waste Management website. https://www.wm.com/us/en/drop-off-locations.

Waste Management staff pour expired oil and anti-freeze into bins during the document shred and household hazardous and E-Waste collection at City Hall on Saturday, April 16. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Waste Management staff organize bottles of spray cans during the document shred and household hazardous and E-Waste collection at City Hall on Saturday, April 16. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Waste Management staff organize bottles of spray cans during the document shred and household hazardous and E-Waste collection at City Hall on Saturday, April 16. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The City of Malibu hosted a document shred and household hazardous and E-Waste collection at City Hall on Saturday, April 16. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Desktops, printers and scanners were some items that were collected during the document shred and household hazardous and E-Waste collection at City Hall on Saturday, April 16. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Waste Management staff organize bottles of spray cans during the document shred and household hazardous and E-Waste collection at City Hall on Saturday, April 16. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The City of Malibu organized a document shred and household hazardous and E-Waste collection at City Hall on Saturday, April 16. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

