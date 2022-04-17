PCH lane closures in Malibu & Santa Monica, April 18 to 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caltrans will close one lane on PCH between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM on various dates and locations in Malibu and Santa Monica from April 18 to April 21 for pavement repairs.

At least one lane in each direction will remain open for traffic. The lane closures are scheduled as follows:

• Monday, April 18: The northbound/westbound right lane (#2 lane) and the Winter Canyon transition to northbound PCH north of Webb Way in Malibu

• Tuesday, April 19: The northbound/westbound right lane (#2 lane) just before Zumirez Drive

• Wednesday, April 20: The northbound/westbound right lane (#2 lane) west of La Herran Road in Malibu

• Thursday, April 21: The southbound/eastbound right lane (#2 lane) just north of the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica

The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive with care in work zones, and be alert for workers in and near the roadway.

Caltrans will post updates on Twitter at @CaltransDist7 and online at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.

To receive city alerts, visit malibucity.org/alertcenter.

