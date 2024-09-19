Pepperdine honors lives lost on 9/11 with remembrance ceremony

Pat Boone was this year’s distinguished honoree

The Malibu and Pepperdine communities gathered together on the Malibu campus to commemorate the lives lost at the 16th annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

“It’s not just the act of remembering that we’re interested in but what the act of remembering calls us to do moving forward,” Pepperdine University President Jim Gash said. “Where there is honor, there is freedom, justice, and equality. Those who fell honored us and all we stand for by paying the greatest price. The way we live now gives meaning and purpose to the way they lived then.”

This year, Pepperdine welcomed a distinguished honoree, musician, actor, author, and speaker Pat Boone.

“Look at these precious flags,” Boone said. “Three thousand standing in our blessed California breeze. They’re standing, but they’re speaking, too. Listen and hear these flags speak and sing of America, of God and country andfreedoms and liberties protected for all of us. Sing, flags, sing. We’re listening, and we love you.”

During the ceremony, the final flag was planted by Eric Leshinsky, director of student veteran affairs and retired United States Air Force colonel, and Samuel Miller, Pepperdine Veterans Council (PeppVet) president.

The university also continued its annual Waves of Flags display on Alumni Park. Nearly 3,000 flags went on display to commemorate the lives lost on the terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001; one U.S. flag for each victim who perished, plus 101 foreign flags representing countries who lost citizens in the attack.

The Waves of Flags tradition began in 2008 when the Pepperdine College Republicans wanted to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11. Since then, Waves of Flags has been an annual act of service for the Pepperdine, Malibu, and surrounding communities.

On Sept. 7, a group of nearly 350 volunteers, including Pepperdine alumni, faculty, staff, students, and Malibu community members, joined together to raise the flags.

“It was a great honor,” Miller said. “Eric (Leshinsky) helped lead the way for all of us, he got all involved with what the school does, and I’m glad to be here today.”

Miller said he attended the ceremony last year with special guest and actor Chris Pratt was in attendance.

“Chris Pratt did a great job, it’s also something Pepperdine has been known for because they do it every year, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” he said.

This years ceremony was also attended by 2024 Malibu City Council candidate Haylynn Conrad.

“The Pepperdine ceremony was absolutely beautiful, and I think all the schools in Malibu should be doing trips to Pepperdine,” Conrad said. “Pat Boone’s song made me cry, and Pepperdine being in our backyard, doing all these ceremonies, it blows me away, I was definitely crying — it blows me away.”

In addition to the Waves of Flags display, Pepperdine is the home of Heroes Garden, a public space for visitors to reflect and honor all those who live heroic lives, including Pepperdine alumnus Thomas E. Burnett Jr. (MBA ‘95), a passenger on United Flight 93, whose life was cut short in the 9/11 attacks. The garden’s plaque reads: “Dedicated to freedom’s heroes of September 11, 2001, and the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, among them Pepperdine alumnus Thomas E. Burnett, Jr., who sacrificed their lives to overcome terrorists’ intent on destroying American lives and landmarks in our nation’s capital. We shall never forget.”

Waves of Flags is open to the public for viewing and visitation at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road until Friday, Sept. 27.

