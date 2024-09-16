Honoring 9-11’s fallen heroes, Pepperdine installs its annual Waves of Flags on Saturday morning

An estimated 250 volunteers displayed nearly 3,000 flags on Alumni Park at Pepperdine campus

They stood on the hill in record-setting, unmerciful heat overlooking Malibu’s coastline. Even the littlest among them shushed as Hung Le, Pepperdine’s senior vice chancellor for alumni affairs, opened the somber, honorific ceremony on Sept. 7 — a ceremony many attend annually as their way of remembering 9/11 and the lives lost in the terrorist attacks.

Students began the annual Waves of Flags tradition in 2008, and every year, the commemoration display educates attendees and onlookers of all ages about the importance of recognizing the overwhelming sacrifices that heroic men and women made to help keep America free.

“These flags symbolize our nation’s resilience and faith,” Le said, requesting that all observe a moment of silence to remember and to seek blessings for all who lost a family member in the tragedy.

Le was flanked by members of Squadron 3 from the Van Nuys Civil Air Patrol.

“It’s such an amazing event that honors the 9/11 victims and, importantly, keeps their memories alive,” 2nd Lt. and squadron leader David Schrempf said. “For three years, we have participated in the event so as to teach the cadettesabout respect and our common history — that is part of the role in serving our community.”

The first flag was planted by Pepperdine alumnus Alexander Hamilton, Oxnard’s fire captain. Then, volunteers began to plant the other flags, dispersed across the lawn as they slowly erected the waves of flags.

Many veterans were accompanied by children as they volunteered to plant the flags.

“I joined the Navy because of 9/11 and it’s a cool coincidence that I attended Pepperdine after my service,” alumnus Ryan Leahy said as he volunteered with his three small children. “Pepperdine is a Yellow Ribbon program participant and that makes it easier for veterans who are scholars to attend the university — through that program and the GI Bill, 100 percent of our tuition is covered.”

Locals attended in droves — by estimates there were approximately 250 who volunteered.

“I have attended the Waves of Flags for many years,” Randi Haim said. “It’s a privilege and an honor to respect and to honor and to always remember 9/11.”

Flags representing the nations of origin for the many victims from other countries are interspersed with the 2,624 flags honoring victims from the United States, demonstrating the tragedy’s worldwide effect. Flags from countries ranging from as far away as Guyana, which lost three citizens, to the United Kingdom, which lost 67 citizens, to Trinidad and Tobago, which lost 14 citizens. All will wave majestically at Pepperdine’s entrance until Sept. 27.

The poignant patriotic display also celebrates the true grit of those who made efforts to minimize the impact of the terror attack, including Thomas E. Burnett, Jr., a Pepperdine alumnus. Burnett and others were on board the fourth hijacked plane, United Flight 93, which was headed to crash into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Some attendees were headed to the University’s Heroes Garden, which honors Burnett and others who attempted to regain control of the aircraft from the hijackers. Ultimately, the aircraft crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing 44 yet no doubt saving countless lives in Washington.

Many know exactly where they were on 9/11.

“I was on Pepperdine’s volleyball team at the time 9/11 happened,” attendee Lance Walker said. “We were downstairs in the gym when we saw the second plane crash into the World Trade Center. I remember thinking, the world won’t be the same after this.”

The annual flags display provides opportunities for moments of solidarity focused on battling wrongdoers. Upon attending the dedication for the Heroes Garden years ago, Burnett’s widow, Deena Burnett Bailey, gave voice to the intent of the attendees planting the flags — to always maintain a steadfast resolve to remember those who fight against evil and to work arduously to protect the rights afforded by the United States Constitution and our nation’s laws.

“Heroes can give their lives all at one time, or they can give a little each day.” Bailey said.

“Step Up Pepperdine!” stated the insignia on the T-shirts worn by the many Pepperdine students who volunteered. While honoring the victims’ legacies, the annual Waves of Flags also encourages all who pause to view the display to always step up for America.

