The following incidents were reported between July 31 to August 3

7/31

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left their key in a magnetic box and hid in front of the tire and upon return, the key box was missing, and his wallet and cellphone were taken. The victim said one of their cards was used at a Nordstrom in Beverly Hills for an estimated $4,000. The cellphone was worth $1,000. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/31

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked at the beach parking lot, and upon return, their window was shattered and their wallet and iPhone were stolen. The window was estimated to cost $400 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

8/2

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Escondido Falls was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked their vehicle at the visitor parking lot, and upon return, the driver handles door was tampered with and pried open. The victim’s backpack, wallet, and other miscellaneous items were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

8/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road was broken into, and multiple items were stolen. The victim noticed the front passenger handle was left open. The victim said they were sure they locked their vehicle before leaving it unattended. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

