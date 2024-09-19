Ride to the Flags: Malibu’s cherished tradition celebrates veterans’ contributions to America

The organization helps veterans and first responders facing mental health challenges

“It is essential that organizations like The White Heart Foundation receive our continued support,” actor Max Martini said as he participated in the foundation’s 17th annual Ride to the Flags Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sept. 8.

Ride to the Flags began in 2008, accompanying the beginning of the Wave of Flags 9/11 Memorial at Pepperdine University. Although it is not officially associated with the memorial, the ride does end at the memorial for a short service. The event is an all-volunteer charity ride that in the past has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars forwounded warriors in need and the ride also supports veterans’ and first responders’ mental health through the foundation’s Guardian Project. This year, the event raised almost $50,000 to help veterans, according to Ryan Sawtelle, who founded the Ride to the Flags and was instrumental in starting the memorial as well.

Participants of the Ride to the Flags Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sept. 8, were greeted by a huge United States flag prepared by the LA County Fire Department and hung from two ladder trucks. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Participants of the Ride to the Flags Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sept. 8, were greeted by a huge United States flag prepared by the LA County Fire Department and hung from two ladder trucks. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Participants of the Ride to the Flags Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sept. 8, were greeted by a huge United States flag prepared by the LA County Fire Department and hung from two ladder trucks. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies presided over the Ride to the Flags Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sept. 8 in Malibu. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel work to hang up a flag suspended by two ladder trucks during the Ride to the Flags Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sept. 8 in Malibu. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel work to hang up a flag suspended by two ladder trucks during the Ride to the Flags Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sept. 8 in Malibu. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel work to hang up a flag suspended by two ladder trucks during the Ride to the Flags Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sept. 8 in Malibu. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Motorcyclists checked in at Naval Base Ventura early in the morning, followed by a ceremony on the base.

“The command officer at the NAVBASE, Dan Brown, met with all of the attendees and we gave a presentation about the White Heart Foundation’s helping to address the mental health needs of veterans,” Sawtelle said. “There was a flyover, a rifle salute, as well as a wreath-laying and they played taps.”

This year’s ride originally had approximately 175 registrants, but approximately 300 bikes showed up, meaning that between 400 to 450 people rode on the motorcycles, Sawtelle added.

After the ceremony at the base, the law-enforcement-escorted motorcycle pack began its 27-mile ride down Pacific Coast Highway to Malibu Bluffs Park where onlookers cheered their entry.

Military Animal Project, which provides certified equine and dog therapy to military veterans, was one of the booths at the Ride to the Flags event in Malibu. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Attendees at the Ride to the Flags event in Malibu visited booths that support both motorcyclists and veterans. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Military Animal Project, which provides certified equine and dog therapy to military veterans, was one of the booths at the Ride to the Flags event in Malibu. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Ride to the Flags founder Ryan Sawtelle (right) is shown with Point Mugu Operations Manager Chris Kenefick during this year’s Ride on Sept. 8. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Forgotten heroes

The Malibu Times caught up with some of the motorcyclists who drove in the ride.

“I’ve ridden in the ride for three years and I recognize its importance,” Pernell Rush said. “As a vet myself, the causes that White Heart Foundation supports are close to my heart as they assist troops and fellow service members, and, due to a tragedy last year, mental health situations that veterans face really hit home.”

Rush and his colleagues discussed the tragedy he alluded to, recounting how devastated everyone at the American Legion Riders Orcutt Post 534 was when a veteran who was due to have a custom-made wheelchair that would have great enhanced his quality of life committed suicide the evening before the ceremony giving him the wheelchair.

“I liked coming to the ceremony at Pt. Mugu,” said Keith Mason, who served in the Desert Storm era. Noting that it was his first time to participate in the ride, Mason added, “The ceremony was reverent.”

“The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization whose mission is to advocate for veterans and patriotism across the United States,” said Charlie Schmidt, the Orcutt Post ride contingent’s leader. Schmidt, who served 22 years in the Air Force, noted that he and others in Orcutt Post 534 often visit veterans’ homes and help them apply for veterans benefits at no cost. “We assist vets with getting ramps, special doors and other elements for a home that a disabled vet may need, transport them to medical appointments and provide a national network of local support for veterans and their families,” he said.

Attendees at the ride event visited booths that support both motorcyclists and veterans, such as the Military Animal Project, which provides certified equine and dog therapy to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, and anxiety and depression, thereby providing a unique opportunity that can positively impact their lives.

“As long as there are veterans in need we have a responsibility to raise money and awareness for efforts such as the Foundation’s that are changing lives of our emotionally injured service people,” Martini said.

“I encourage everyone to lend support in whatever way possible,” Martini said. “And if you ride … join next year! I’ll be there!”

