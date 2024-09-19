Nicholas Cage buys $10.5 million beach house in Western Malibu

Oscar-winning actor Nicholas Cage just plunked down $10.5 million for a beach house in Western Malibu. The actor, who lives full-time in Nevada, bought the longtime family home of Lenard Liberman of LBI Media. The 4,000-square-foot home on four levels is on Sea Level Drive with access to a secluded beach. The home’s first floor has floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of its front-row ocean views. The property also boasts a rare rooftop deck, hard to come by in Malibu due to building regulations. Another selling point is the home includes a vacant lot next door, a rarity for beachfront homes that typically sit side-by-side. Cage was able to buy the house for below its asking price of $10.75 million.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...