Major milestone reached in schools separation agreement

Negotiators for Santa Monica and Malibu have finally agreed on a schools separation agreement that will ultimately bring a stand-alone Malibu Unified School District to fruition. After summer negotiations broke down, the City of Malibu and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District agreed to hammer out a final proposal that will be up for public review next month.

The two sides announced Sept. 12 that their respective subcommittees agreed to terms on three key elements: a revenue sharing agreement, an operational transfer agreement, and a joint powers agreement. The City of Malibu and the SMMUSD Board of Education are expected to approve the latest package, which will then move on to the Los Angeles County Office of Education County Committee on School District Organization for a public hearing.

Any shortfalls in educational costs to Santa Monica District students would be made up by property tax revenue from Malibu. According to financial modeling, revenue sharing could be finished by 2041 or even earlier if Santa Monicarevenue growth exceeds target numbers.

In a statement Sept. 12, Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart said, “This marks a crucial step forward for Malibu as we move closer to creating an independent school district that reflects the unique needs and values of our community. The separation package is a result of a collaborative effort aimed at ensuring both Malibu and Santa Monica students receive an exceptional education. I want to extend my gratitude to the members of the subcommittee, whose hard work and dedication have been essential to reaching this point.”

