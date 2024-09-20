Volunteers sought for Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 21

Heal the Bay mobilizes thousands of volunteers for its 35th annual Coastal Cleanup Day at more than 60 sites throughout Los Angeles County. Since 1985, 1.6 million volunteers have removed 26 million pounds of trash from California’s beaches and inland waterways. Among the unusual items found by Heal the Bay volunteers in past years: a white wedding dress, a pumpkin full of hardboiled eggs, a $100 bill torn in half and a World War II-era gas mask.

Cleanups will be held at a variety of locations, including beach, inland (river/lake), restoration, kayak, paddle-boarding and SCUBA dive sites. Participants can visit the site map to find a convenient location and to see the different types of cleanups.

Cleanups are a last line of defense to prevent trash from causing harm to our oceans, wildlife communities and even beach-goers. Plastic pollution continues to proliferate, with scientists estimating there may be more plastic in the sea than fish by mass in 2050. Volunteers can’t stop all the trash from entering the ocean and inland waterways, but every piece counts.

Participants will learn about the harms of plastic pollution and get tips on how to take preventative community action throughout the year. Volunteers leave with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction in taking direct action to protect what they love.

People from all backgrounds volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day — families, schools, faith-based organizations, businesses, sports teams, clubs, and just everyday ocean lovers. There is no need for any advance training or equipment. Heal the Bay captains provide instructions, safety talks, and supplies. Volunteers under 18 must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian. Children 13 and younger must be supervised by an adult at the event.

Volunteers can sign up at Heal the Bay’s registration page. Participants must also sign a waiver and keep their email confirmation to facilitate day-of check-in.

