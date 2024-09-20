Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Sept 23

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
205

Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. None.

Previously Discussed Items:

  1. None.

New Items: 

  1. Receive and File Notice of Intention to Amend the Conflict of Interest Code
  2. Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding
  3. Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)
  4. Malibu Arts Association Art Show Fee Waiver
  5. Award Bluffs Park Roof Replacement Project
  6. Agreement for Annual Routine Street Maintenance Services
  7. Agreement for Citywide Tree Maintenance Services
  8. Agreement for Annual Street Sweeping Services
  9. Professional Services Agreement for PCH Median Improvements – Paradise Cove and
  10. Zuma Beach
  11. Los Angeles County Measure R Transportation Funding Agreement Amendment
  12. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Kimley Horn and Associates, Inc

Ordinances and Public Hearings:

  1. Adoption of Housing Element and Code Amendments

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business: 

  1. None.

Council Items:

  1. None.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.