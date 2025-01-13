Palisades Fire Update: Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 a.m.

The Palisades Fire, which ignited six days ago on Tuesday, Jan. 7, continues to challenge firefighters and disrupt communities. As of this morning, the fire has burned 23,713 acres and is 14% contained. Fire behavior on Sunday was moderate, but active flames remain within the fire perimeter. Unburned islands of vegetation within the affected areas pose a threat to containment lines, keeping firefighters on high alert. Crews have been working tirelessly to suppress the fire, ensure public safety, and protect both private and public property.

Weather Conditions and Warnings

Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity are complicating firefighting efforts, with the strongest winds expected Tuesday morning. A Red Flag Warning is in effect and will remain active until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has also issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning for high-risk areas, including the Western San Gabriel Mountains, the Santa Susana Mountains, and parts of the Ventura County valleys. Wind gusts in these areas could reach 30 to 50 mph, with localized peaks exceeding that. These conditions heighten the risk of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

Residents are urged to prepare for potential new fires and remain vigilant. Officials have also extended a windblown dust advisory, cautioning that ash and dust stirred up by the winds could impact air quality, especially for sensitive groups. The South Coast Air Quality Management District advises residents to limit outdoor activities, keep windows and doors closed, and use air purifiers if possible.

Community Misinformation

Local authorities have addressed misinformation circulating on social media. A Facebook post falsely claims that individuals can travel to California to join wildfire cleanup crews. Officials clarified that no such opportunities exist and urged the public to refrain from inquiring about this matter.

Restoration Efforts in Malibu

SoCalGas has announced plans to restore natural gas service to approximately 5,000 customers in Malibu who were not directly impacted by the fire. Restoration efforts began Sunday, January 12, and are expected to take 1-4 weeks to complete.

SoCalGas has deployed additional crews, including mutual aid from San Diego Gas & Electric, Northwest Natural, and Pacific Gas & Electric, to accelerate the process. Customers can expect a significant presence of SoCalGas personnel in their neighborhoods over the coming weeks. Restoration involves a multi-step process, including infrastructure assessment, leak surveys, and re-pressurizing gas lines. Residents must be home during the final stage of restoration to allow technicians to conduct in-home safety checks.

Safety remains a priority during these efforts. Residents are advised to verify the identification of SoCalGas employees, who will always carry photo ID badges and never request payments during home visits. For more information, customers can call SoCalGas or visit their website.

School Closures and Updates

The ongoing fire has disrupted school schedules in both Malibu and Santa Monica. According to Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton, Malibu schools will remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 15, due to safety concerns, including campus assessments and road closures. Meanwhile, most Santa Monica schools will reopen today, Monday, Jan. 13, except for Roosevelt Elementary, which is in the evacuation warning zone. Schools in Santa Monica will operate on an inclement weather schedule, with outdoor play areas undergoing cleaning to address residual ash and soot.

Superintendent Shelton emphasized the district’s commitment to student safety and well-being. Families affected by evacuation warnings or who choose to keep their children home will have absences excused. The district is also focusing on social-emotional learning to support students who have experienced the trauma of this disaster.

Fire Impact and Emergency Response

The Palisades Fire, along with the Eaton Fire, has devastated parts of Los Angeles County, burning over 40,000 acres combined and claiming 24 lives so far. The Eaton Fire alone has killed 16 people, making it one of the deadliest in California’s history. As of Sunday, 14 individuals remain unaccounted for, and thousands of homes are still under threat.

A 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew remains in effect in fire-affected zones to protect properties and prevent unauthorized access. Fire officials have also urged evacuees to exercise caution when returning home, citing hazards such as downed power lines, gas leaks, and smoldering debris. Tips for safely re-entering affected areas can be found on official county websites.

Donations and Community Support

The Los Angeles Fire Department has expressed gratitude for the public’s generosity but has requested that donations be directed to centralized collection points rather than individual fire stations. This ensures that resources are distributed efficiently to those in need. A list of approved donation locations and needed items is available online.

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Emergency Relief Fund

During these challenging times, the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) is stepping up to provide critical relief and hope. As the fiscal operator for the Malibu Emergency Relief Fund, BGCM is collaborating with state and local officials to address the immediate needs of wildfire victims. Every dollar raised will go directly to support families affected by this disaster, helping them rebuild and recover. Support Malibu’s wildfire victims by donating to the Malibu Emergency Relief Fund today.

Looking Ahead

Firefighters made progress over the weekend thanks to calmer winds on Sunday, but the forecasted Santa Ana winds through Wednesday pose a significant challenge. Agencies across Los Angeles County are preparing for the expected increase in fire activity, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation and preparedness.

Officials remain optimistic that cooler temperatures and sea breezes later in the week will aid containment efforts and allow some evacuees to return home. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Everett reassured residents during a Sunday evening press conference, stating, “I know you want to get back in your houses, and we’re coming up with plans to do that, but we keep getting stalled by Mother Nature.”

As the community grapples with the aftermath of these devastating fires, the resilience and cooperation of residents, emergency responders, and local agencies continue to shine. For the latest updates on evacuation zones, safety tips, and fire containment efforts, residents are encouraged to monitor official channels and heed all warnings.

