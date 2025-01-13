Mother of Rory Callum Sykes, 32, announces death of the former actor above Malibu Hills

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son, Rory Sykes to the Malibu Fires.” Shelley Sykes posed on X on Jan. 9. “He had his own cottage on our 17-acre Mount Malibu TV Studio estate, which burnt down on Jan. 8 in the Malibu Fires.”

Full of pain and angst, Shelley added, “I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off by Las Virgenes Municipal Water. Even so, the 50 brave firefighters had no water all day.” She also stated to an Australian news program, 10 News First, that she could not lift Rory to help him escape because she had a broken arm.

Shelly shared that Rory was born in Australia and he was blind and suffered with cerebral palsy and had difficulties walking but that over time, with surgeries and therapies, he had regained some of his sight and was able to learn to walk.

Final arrangements are pending at press time.

