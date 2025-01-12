Important update from the Mayor of Malibu, Doug Stewart

🚨 Important update from Mayor Doug Stewart. Hear the mayor discuss:



⚡Power and gas updates

🔵A Local Assistance Center opening Jan. 15

🏡 Gov. Newsom's executive order to streamline rebuilding

❤️‍🩹FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers



For information: https://t.co/8Ey2YYCL16. pic.twitter.com/vXVbPt5GN6