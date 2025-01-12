NewsBreaking NewsMalibu Fires Important update from the Mayor of Malibu, Doug Stewart By The Malibu Times - January 12, 2025 0 1236 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp National Guard deployed along PCH as firefighters combat the Palisades Fire. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT 🚨 Important update from Mayor Doug Stewart. Hear the mayor discuss:⚡Power and gas updates🔵A Local Assistance Center opening Jan. 15🏡 Gov. Newsom's executive order to streamline rebuilding❤️🩹FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers For information: https://t.co/8Ey2YYCL16. pic.twitter.com/vXVbPt5GN6— City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 13, 2025 Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Related