Palisades Fire Update: 11% Contained, Virtual Meeting at 6:20 p.m. Tonight, Sunday, Jan. 12

The Palisades Fire has burned 23,713 acres and is now 11% contained. Firefighters are working tirelessly to establish and maintain containment lines while prioritizing public safety and property protection.

Today, strong north to northeast winds, gusting up to 50 mph, coupled with low humidity, have created challenging fire conditions. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6:00 PM Wednesday, with Santa Ana winds expected to peak on Tuesday.

Residents are urged to stay informed and take precautions during this critical period. A virtual community update will be held at 6:20 p.m. tonight (link below) to provide the latest information on firefighting efforts and public safety measures.

Additionally, officials have issued a clarification regarding a false social media post circulating on Facebook. The post claims individuals can join clean-up crews for areas affected by recent LA wildfires. This information is inaccurate, and no such opportunities exist.

Resources:

Stay safe and vigilant as fire crews work to protect our community. If link is broken visit here.

