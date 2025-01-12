SoCalGas Updates Malibu Community on Restoration Efforts

Restoration efforts for 5,000 customers impacted by the fire will take up to four weeks, with safety protocols in place for technicians to restore service

On Sunday, Jan. 12, Southern California Gas Company representatives set up an information booth outside Pavilions on Heathercliff Drive in the Point Dume area to provide updates about gas service restoration in Malibu.

According to SoCalGas, restoration of natural gas service for customers unaffected by the fire will begin later today. The process, which could take one to four weeks, will impact approximately 5,000 customers.

In a conversation with Deborah McGarry, SoCalGas emphasized that customers should not attempt to restore service themselves. Only SoCalGas technicians or certified contractors are authorized to operate natural gas shutoff valves and complete the restoration process.

McGarry outlined the three steps of restoration:

Securing Infrastructure: The first step involved safely securing the gas infrastructure, isolating the supply line, and shutting off meters for impacted customers. Assessment and Repair: Technicians are currently pressurizing gas lines, conducting leak surveys, and addressing necessary repairs. Restoration: Once the system is fully pressurized and deemed safe, technicians will restore gas service to individual residences.

Restoration requires access to customers’ properties, and an adult (18 or older) must be present for technicians to assess appliances and ensure they are safe to operate. Restoring service to each residence can take one to two hours, depending on the number and type of appliances.

McGarry stressed the importance of verifying technician credentials: “Customers should only allow individuals with a SoCalGas ID onto their property. We never charge customers for service restoration.”

For updates, customers can visit socalgas.com/fires or call SoCalGas at 1-800-427-2200, available 24/7. Customers will not be billed for service during the temporary outage.

SoCalGas representatives will continue providing information at the Pavilions booth at 29211 Heathercliff Road in Malibu, daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...