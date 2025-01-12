Message from the City of Malibu regarding residents returning to evacuated areas

Emergency Sheriff's Patrol and National Guard stationed along PCH. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT

City of Malibu Statement

“At this time, there are no updates regarding residents returning to evacuated areas. We are aware of an inaccurate email currently circulating, which claims that residents will be able to access Big Rock later today. To clarify, this information is incorrect. There are no plans or timelines in place for residents to return to evacuated areas today.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to prioritize safety. Please rely on official sources for updates.”

