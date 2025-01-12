Palisades Incident Press Conference Virtual: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

Palisades Fire Update
Virtual Press Conference: Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.
Current Status:
- Containment: 11%
- Acres Burned: 23,713
Today, strong north to northeast winds, with gusts up to 50 MPH and low humidity, are creating challenging conditions. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect through 6:00 PM Wednesday evening. The strongest Santa Ana winds are expected on Tuesday and are anticipated to last through mid-week.
Firefighters continue working tirelessly to strengthen containment lines while prioritizing public safety and assessing and improving conditions for private and public properties.
Important Notice:
An inaccurate social media post is circulating on Facebook, falsely claiming that individuals can come to California to join clean-up crews in areas affected by recent LA wildfires. This information is false. We kindly ask that you refrain from contacting authorities regarding this claim.
How You Can Help:
- Support fire relief efforts by donating to verified organizations.
- Stay informed and share accurate updates from official sources.
For more information and live updates, please attend the virtual press conference or visit official fire response channels.