Palisades Incident Press Conference Virtual: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

Palisades Fire Update

Virtual Press Conference: Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.

Current Status:

Containment : 11%

: 11% Acres Burned: 23,713

Today, strong north to northeast winds, with gusts up to 50 MPH and low humidity, are creating challenging conditions. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect through 6:00 PM Wednesday evening. The strongest Santa Ana winds are expected on Tuesday and are anticipated to last through mid-week.

Firefighters continue working tirelessly to strengthen containment lines while prioritizing public safety and assessing and improving conditions for private and public properties.

Important Notice:

An inaccurate social media post is circulating on Facebook, falsely claiming that individuals can come to California to join clean-up crews in areas affected by recent LA wildfires. This information is false. We kindly ask that you refrain from contacting authorities regarding this claim.

How You Can Help:

Support fire relief efforts by donating to verified organizations.

Stay informed and share accurate updates from official sources.

For more information and live updates, please attend the virtual press conference or visit official fire response channels.

