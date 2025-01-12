Arson Watch Volunteers Take Action to Protect Malibu from Fires

By
Barbara Burke
-
0
1174
Palisades Fire devastates our local Malibu Community.

With increased arson incidents, dedicated teams and Corral Canyon residents unite to prevent disasters, assist firefighters, and patrol for suspicious activity

“The Arson Watch volunteers activate well before a fire.” Richard Garvey, Arson Watch Director, explained. “We are up in the mountains, closely looking for suspicious activity.” 

Garvey and his team’s efforts are especially extremely diligent, given the arrests for arson in the past week. The Freddy Fire was set about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Leo Carrillo State Park Beach, just west of Mulholland, according to sheriff’s.  The incident was handled by Ventura and Los Angeles Fire Departments in unified command. 

Gloria Lynn Mandich, 60, was arrested and booked into jail, with bail set at $20,000, and she is charged with two felonies: arson during an emergency and recklessly causing a fire of a structure or forest. 

“Here in Corral Canyon, we just had a very suspicious fire that seems to have ignited in the El Nido community.” Paul Morra posted. “Engine 271 responded and knocked it down fast. Neighbors are on the lookout for an arsonist.” 

Morra continued, commenting, “Thankfully, our canyon-wide radio system prevented this from becoming a catastrophe. Neighbors, Arson Watch volunteers, and our firefighters jumped into action and knocked the blaze down. The community also banded together in search of any suspects with Canyon-wide patrols throughout the night. A person of interest was found, questioned, and arrested around midnight.”

The Corral Canyon residents requested and received an overnight Sheriff’s Deputy to conduct patrols throughout the Canyon. On Jan. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office instituted a curfew in the interest of public safety, stating that all residents who are not under evacuation orders will be restricted from public spaces in Malibu from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in order to minimize potential dangers and facilitate emergency response.

Previous articleGovernor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Expedite Rebuilding Efforts in Los Angeles After Wildfires
Next articlePalisades Incident Press Conference Virtual: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.
Barbara Burke
Barbara Burke
Barbara is a skilled journalist and investigative reporter dedicated to crafting compelling narratives that captivate readers and inspire meaningful reflection. Known for blending creativity with precision, Barbara approaches each story with a commitment to making complex topics accessible, engaging, and thought-provoking—while adding an entertaining touch when appropriate. Barbara holds a BFA in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Public Relations from the University of Arizona, providing a solid foundation in storytelling, media strategy, and audience engagement. Additionally, Barbara earned a Juris Doctorate, sharpening analytical skills and offering a nuanced understanding of legal and societal issues. These combined experiences allow Barbara to tackle a diverse range of subjects with authority, depth, and insight, making their work both informative and impactful. Based in Malibu, Barbara channels their passion for storytelling through freelance journalism and ghostwriting, delivering exceptional content across various platforms. With a professional background that seamlessly blends journalism and law, Barbara offers a unique mix of expertise, creativity, and professionalism.