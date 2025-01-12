Arson Watch Volunteers Take Action to Protect Malibu from Fires

With increased arson incidents, dedicated teams and Corral Canyon residents unite to prevent disasters, assist firefighters, and patrol for suspicious activity

“The Arson Watch volunteers activate well before a fire.” Richard Garvey, Arson Watch Director, explained. “We are up in the mountains, closely looking for suspicious activity.”

Garvey and his team’s efforts are especially extremely diligent, given the arrests for arson in the past week. The Freddy Fire was set about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Leo Carrillo State Park Beach, just west of Mulholland, according to sheriff’s. The incident was handled by Ventura and Los Angeles Fire Departments in unified command.

Gloria Lynn Mandich, 60, was arrested and booked into jail, with bail set at $20,000, and she is charged with two felonies: arson during an emergency and recklessly causing a fire of a structure or forest.

“Here in Corral Canyon, we just had a very suspicious fire that seems to have ignited in the El Nido community.” Paul Morra posted. “Engine 271 responded and knocked it down fast. Neighbors are on the lookout for an arsonist.”

Morra continued, commenting, “Thankfully, our canyon-wide radio system prevented this from becoming a catastrophe. Neighbors, Arson Watch volunteers, and our firefighters jumped into action and knocked the blaze down. The community also banded together in search of any suspects with Canyon-wide patrols throughout the night. A person of interest was found, questioned, and arrested around midnight.”

The Corral Canyon residents requested and received an overnight Sheriff’s Deputy to conduct patrols throughout the Canyon. On Jan. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office instituted a curfew in the interest of public safety, stating that all residents who are not under evacuation orders will be restricted from public spaces in Malibu from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in order to minimize potential dangers and facilitate emergency response.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...