Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Expedite Rebuilding Efforts in Los Angeles After Wildfires

Order Suspends Key Environmental and Coastal Permits, Extends Price Gouging Protections, and Promotes Resilient Rebuilding Efforts

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order aimed at removing bureaucratic hurdles and expediting the rebuilding process for homeowners and businesses. The order, announced during a press conference, temporarily suspends key permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act, enabling a faster restoration of properties destroyed by recent wildfires.

“When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks,” Governor Newsom said in a statement. “The executive order I signed today will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger. I’ve also ordered our state agencies to identify additional ways to streamline the rebuilding and recovery process.”

Key Provisions of the Executive Order

The executive order outlines several critical measures designed to aid fire victims:

Suspension of CEQA and Coastal Act Requirements: Environmental review and coastal permitting processes are temporarily waived for properties that sustained significant damage or were destroyed by the wildfires.

Environmental review and coastal permitting processes are temporarily waived for properties that sustained significant damage or were destroyed by the wildfires. Streamlining Building Code Requirements: State agencies have been directed to evaluate additional permitting and regulatory processes to identify opportunities for safe and efficient streamlining or suspension, reducing the time and cost of reconstruction.

State agencies have been directed to evaluate additional permitting and regulatory processes to identify opportunities for safe and efficient streamlining or suspension, reducing the time and cost of reconstruction. Extension of Price Gouging Protections: Protections against price gouging for essential goods and services, including construction materials and services, are extended in Los Angeles County until Jan. 7, 2026.

Protections against price gouging for essential goods and services, including construction materials and services, are extended in Los Angeles County until Jan. 7, 2026. Collaboration with the Legislature: The Governor pledged to work with the state Legislature to explore statutory changes that could further expedite rebuilding efforts while enhancing wildfire resilience and community safety.

The order reflects the state’s commitment to rebuilding quickly, affordably, and sustainably while addressing the long-term needs of communities devastated by wildfires.

The Governor’s plan also prioritizes wildfire resilience by promoting updated construction standards and encouraging innovative solutions to safeguard against future disasters. By addressing regulatory bottlenecks and creating a streamlined recovery pathway, the initiative aims to help communities recover more quickly and efficiently.

Insurance Protections for Fire-Affected Homeowners

In a complementary effort to protect fire victims, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced a one-year moratorium prohibiting insurance companies from canceling or non-renewing homeowners’ policies in areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires. The moratorium extends until Jan. 7, 2026, and applies to all homeowners within the designated perimeters and adjoining ZIP codes, regardless of whether they suffered direct losses.

“Losing your insurance should be the last thing on someone’s mind after surviving a devastating fire,” said Commissioner Lara in a statement. “This law gives millions of Californians breathing room and hits the pause button on insurance non-renewals while people recover.”

Residents can visit the Department of Insurance website to determine if their ZIP code falls under the moratorium. Those who believe their insurance company is violating the law are encouraged to contact the department at 800-927-4357 or via chat or email at insurance.ca.gov.

Resources and Tips for Homeowners

The Department of Insurance released guidance and practical tips to help residents navigate the recovery process:

Keep Receipts During Evacuations: Retain all receipts for expenses incurred during evacuations, as insurance policies may cover additional living expenses (ALE).

Retain all receipts for expenses incurred during evacuations, as insurance policies may cover additional living expenses (ALE). Document Conversations: Record the date, time, and names of insurance representatives you interact with to ensure accurate communication about your coverage.

Record the date, time, and names of insurance representatives you interact with to ensure accurate communication about your coverage. Check Licenses for Agents and Adjusters: Confirm the validity of any insurance agent or public adjuster’s license through the Department of Insurance website.

Confirm the validity of any insurance agent or public adjuster’s license through the Department of Insurance website. Create a Digital Inventory: Take photos or videos of your possessions and store them securely in the Cloud for easy access when filing claims.

Additionally, the department offers a downloadable guide, “Top 10 Tips for Wildfire Claimants,” in multiple languages to help residents understand their rights and maximize their insurance benefits.

Act Fast: Essential Steps for Recovery After the Fire, Locals Guide

As state agencies and local governments begin to implement the measures outlined in the executive order, officials are working to ensure that residents receive clear guidance on the new streamlined processes. Further updates are expected in the coming weeks to assist affected homeowners and business owners as they navigate the rebuilding process.

The Governor’s action comes as firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the region, highlighting the urgency of rebuilding and recovery efforts. “This executive order is about removing barriers so that Californians can rebuild their lives without unnecessary delays. It’s about getting families back into homes and communities back on their feet.”

For more information on the executive order, rebuilding guidance, and additional resources, visit the California Department of Insurance website or contact the City of Malibu.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...