Act Fast: Essential Steps for Recovery After the Fire

If you’ve been impacted by the Palisades Fire, acting quickly and decisively is critical to securing the resources and support you’ll need to rebuild. From contacting insurance providers and FEMA to working with local architects, builders, and securing rental housing, taking proactive steps now can significantly shorten your recovery timeline. With agencies and professionals in high demand, delays could stretch for years, so getting on their lists early is essential. Additionally, ensure your foundation is inspected and tested before clearing it—preserving a usable foundation can save you time and money.

We have gathered insights from local experts and government agencies to support your recovery efforts. This guide provides essential steps, expert advice, and valuable resources to help you navigate the rebuilding process with efficiency and confidence. Together, we can emerge stronger.

Locals who have offered guidance and help:

Bill Rhodes with Compass Real Estate:

If you’ve been impacted by the Palisades Fire, it’s critical to act now to secure the resources and support you’ll need to rebuild. Start by contacting your insurance provider, FEMA, and The Malibu Building Department—these agencies are going to be overwhelmed, and getting on their lists early is essential as delays could stretch for years.

Begin working with architects, designers, and builders immediately—they, too, will be in high demand.

Secure a rental property as soon as possible. Availability will quickly diminish, and prices are only expected to rise.

Important: Before clearing your foundation, have it inspected by an engineer and tested for contaminants. Many foundations have been unnecessarily destroyed in past recoveries, resulting in wasted time and money. If your existing foundation is usable, it can save you both time and significant costs.

Take these steps now to position yourself for the fastest and most efficient recovery possible.

Shen Schultz has a guide of questions and answers you may have during this tough time.

Karen and Arnold York prepared a list of What to Do If Your House Burned Down – First Steps

Irene Dazzan-Palmer with The Agency offers L.A. Fires: Available Leases + Resource Information

Resources for Californians Impacted by Los Angeles Fires

As the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires continue to affect communities, numerous resources are available to support those impacted. Here’s a guide to essential assistance and how to access it immediately.

Stay Informed and Prepared

Sign up for alerts : Stay updated on evacuation notices, safety tips, and critical updates through Ready LA.

: Stay updated on evacuation notices, safety tips, and critical updates through Ready LA. Track ongoing fires : Visit fire.ca.gov for real-time wildfire information.

: Visit fire.ca.gov for real-time wildfire information. Air quality updates : Monitor air quality through the South Coast AQMD.

: Monitor air quality through the South Coast AQMD. Evacuation safety tips : Download the Evacuation Guide from Ready.ca.gov.

: Download the Evacuation Guide from Ready.ca.gov. Traffic maps: Check current road conditions via CalTrans Traffic Alerts.

Immediate Assistance

Federal and state programs offer various forms of support for individuals and businesses affected by the fires.

FEMA Individual Assistance

FEMA provides financial support for housing, home repairs, rental assistance, disaster legal services, and unemployment aid. Here’s how to apply:

Online: Visit DisasterAssistance.gov. FEMA Mobile App: Submit applications on your smartphone. By Phone: Call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362, available daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. (PST). Help is offered in multiple languages.

For details on citizenship and immigration status requirements or to watch an accessible application video, visit FEMA Accessible.

Small Business Assistance

The Small Business Administration (SBA) provides loans and aid for disaster-affected businesses. Applications can be submitted at Disaster Recovery Centers, where individuals can also receive federal aid assistance.

State Unemployment Benefits

If you lost your job due to the fires, apply for benefits through the State of California.

Shelter and Insurance Support

Open shelters : Find a real-time list of shelters at CalOES.

: Find a real-time list of shelters at CalOES. Insurance claims: California law prevents insurance companies from canceling or not renewing home insurance policies for those affected by the fires. Visit insurance.ca.gov for tips and information, including in-person workshops on Jan. 18 and 25.

Volunteer and Donate

Support wildfire recovery by donating to trusted organizations or volunteering your time:

California Volunteers : Find opportunities to help directly.

: Find opportunities to help directly. Philanthropy California: Access a list of safe ways to donate.

Major Disaster Declaration

On Jan. 8, President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for California’s wildfires. This enables federal agencies to provide individual assistance, public assistance, and SBA aid to affected areas.

Follow Updates on Social Media

Stay connected with these accounts for real-time updates:

LA County : @ReadyLACounty | @LAacountyfd

: @ReadyLACounty | @LAacountyfd San Bernardino County: @SBCOUNTYFIRE | @SBCounty

Avoid Scams

When donating or seeking aid, verify organizations to ensure your contributions and requests are secure.

For more details and downloadable resources in English and Spanish, visit the LA County Wildfire Resources page.

