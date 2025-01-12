Palisades Fire Update: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 7 a.m.

Crews Battle Intensifying Blaze Amid Red Flag Conditions

Firefighters are entering a critical phase in their battle against the Palisades Fire, which has burned 23,707 acres and is only 11% contained as of Saturday night. Despite valiant efforts, gusty winds and low humidity are expected to exacerbate the situation in the coming days, threatening nearby communities, infrastructure, and wildlife habitats.

Palisades Fire Town Hall Meeting Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The fire’s rapid expansion on Saturday brought it dangerously close to Brentwood, where one home was lost in Mandeville Canyon. Quick action by firefighting crews prevented further damage to the neighborhood and halted the fire’s eastward progression. However, officials warn that worsening weather conditions could lead to new challenges, with high winds expected to return early Monday morning.

Weather Conditions Pose Growing Threat

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, effective through Wednesday evening, citing strong north-to-northeast winds of up to 50 mph combined with low humidity levels. The most severe winds are forecast for Tuesday, raising concerns about the fire’s potential spread toward the San Fernando Valley and other densely populated areas. Fire crews are racing against time to strengthen containment lines while conditions remain relatively stable on Sunday evening, with wind gusts projected to stay under 11 mph.

Extensive Mutual Aid in Action

In response to the fire’s severity, firefighting teams from Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Mexico have joined local agencies in Southern California. Resources are being concentrated on protecting lives, homes, and critical infrastructure while simultaneously addressing containment efforts.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings

Evacuation zones remain unchanged from Saturday, with mandatory orders covering the Pacific Palisades to the Pacific Ocean and areas of Santa Monica, Malibu, and Topanga. Residents in Calabasas, Tarzana, and Encino are under evacuation warnings. UCLA students are advised to remain on high alert, though the campus remains operational for now.

Key road closures include several 405 Freeway exits:

Getty Center Drive (both directions)

Skirball Center Drive (both directions)

Southbound Sunset Blvd.

Southbound Wilshire Blvd.

Southbound Santa Monica Blvd.

Southbound Olympic/Pico Blvd.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and exercise caution.

Community Impact and Resources

City of Malibu Emergency Distribution Center:

Location : Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA 90265

: Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA 90265 Hours : Monday, January 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

: Monday, January 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Supplies Available: Drinking water, masks, snacks, sunscreen, and minor first aid supplies.

Fuel and Grocery Updates:

Fuel Stations : Operational at PCH & Webb Way and PCH & Corral.

: Operational at PCH & Webb Way and PCH & Corral. Grocery Stores: Pavilions, Vintage Grocers, and Ralphs are fully operational.

Utility Updates:

Electricity : Southern California Edison has implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in several circuits, including Serra, Nicholas, Merlin, and Maguire.

: Southern California Edison has implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in several circuits, including Serra, Nicholas, Merlin, and Maguire. Natural Gas: SoCalGas has temporarily shut off service to approximately 15,000 customers from Neptune’s Net to Topanga. Restoration will begin only when conditions are safe.

Water Safety:

The Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29 has issued a “Do Not Drink” advisory for eastern Malibu and parts of Topanga. Bottled water is available at 23533 West Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265, between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Telecommunications:

T-Mobile service has been restored in parts of west Malibu.

AT&T and Verizon are working toward full restoration, with updates pending.

Mobile charging stations are available at Malibu Bluffs Park and Pavilions on Point Dume.

Air Quality and Public Health Advisory

Unhealthy air quality persists across northwest Los Angeles County, including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and areas near the fire. The South Coast Air Quality Management District urges residents to take precautions:

Stay indoors, especially if you have respiratory or heart conditions.

Use air conditioners with clean filters and avoid using fireplaces or vacuums.

Wear N95 or P100 masks when outdoors in smoky areas.

Bring pets indoors to minimize exposure.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has also banned the use of powered air blowers across the County to limit the spread of hazardous particles.

Mental Health and Community Support

The Malibu Boys & Girls Club is offering mental health counseling services for residents affected by the fire, available in both English and Spanish. Counseling sessions are available in-person or via Zoom.

English Intake Form : Click Here

: Click Here Spanish Intake Form: Click Here

School Closures

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has announced that Malibu schools will remain closed on Monday, January 13, due to poor air quality, road closures, and fire risks. A decision regarding Santa Monica schools will be made by 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Childcare support is available through the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA at locations in Culver City, Oxnard, and Canoga Park.

Traffic and Road Closures

Drivers are urged to avoid affected areas and adhere to detour signage. Major closures include:

Hard Closures : PCH at Entrada, Mulholland/Las Virgenes, Malibu Canyon/Piuma, and others.

: PCH at Entrada, Mulholland/Las Virgenes, Malibu Canyon/Piuma, and others. Dark Traffic Signals: Several intersections on Pacific Coast Highway.

Evacuation Zones

Mandatory evacuation orders include:

MAL-C11-A: Carbon Canyon, Carbon Beach East, La Costa Beach, and surrounding areas.

MAL-C111-B: Las Flores Mesa, Big Rock, and Topanga Beach Road.

RMB-U030: Upper Rambla Pacifica, Piuma Road, and adjacent unincorporated areas.

Residents are urged to monitor official alerts and evacuate promptly if new orders are issued.

Resources:

Stay informed and prepared as conditions evolve.

Palisades Operational Briefing Jan. 12, 7 a.m. live update:

