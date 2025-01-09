Rising from the Ashes: Practical steps to rebuild after losing your home

Losing a home to fire is a devastating and life-changing experience, one that former publishers of The Malibu Times, Karen York and her husband Arnold, know all too well. In the 1993 Malibu Fire, their home was among the more than 400 destroyed—a heartbreaking loss made even more poignant by the recent confirmation that the same home they rebuilt and sold was lost again in the Palisades Fire. Determined to find a way forward, they formed Operation Recovery, a group committed to offering guidance and support to others navigating similar challenges. Drawing from her own journey, Karen compiled a list of practical and compassionate first steps to help individuals and families begin the process of rebuilding their lives. Her insights provide a thoughtful roadmap for staying organized, finding clarity, and reclaiming stability in the wake of such a profound loss.

What to Do If Your House Burned Down – First Steps

Shared by Karen York

Dear Neighbor – Arnold and I, along with over 400 0ther families, lost our homes in the Malibu Fire of 1993. We formed a group that became known as Operation Recovery.

Below is some of the wisdom from the O.R. group – the first steps to take after you lose your home:

1. Drive Carefully and Move Slowly – many accidents happened after the fire as everyone was so busy and distracted

2. Carry a note-book and write EVERYTHING down – Write down everyone you speak to regarding rebuilding, insurance, permits, etc. note all their responses and directions PLUS their contact information

3. Keep your cell phone and computer charged. Back up your computer to the cloud. Purchase and carry with you an additional cell/computer battery supply.

4. Do not make any major decisions for at least a month

5. Consider using an Independent Insurance Adjustor to represent you.

6. You may have to provide detailed substantiation of the contents of your home. Start listing the contents of everything you lost. Room by Room, Drawer by Drawer, Cabinet by Cabinet (don’t forget the garage and garden – including plantings). You can add values later. Create a spread sheet. If you haven’t yet mastered Excel, this is the time.

7. Take photos of all damage to property and cars before and after demolition/clearance

8. Initiate replacement of important documents – insurance, passports, birth certificates, important papers

9. ORGANIZE – get together with your fire victim buddies/neighbors at least weekly – To assure you have the clout you need for proper representation to group to city, county, FEMA and to your insurance carriers.

10. Get help- Accept Assistance – don’t be proud – you need help, take it! Physical help, childcare, animal care and counseling. This is a hugely traumatic time. Expect to be disoriented, angry, frustrated and exhausted. Make a list of what friends CAN do for you when they ask and be prepared to give assignments (childcare, clerical support, errands, shopping…). – They REALLY want to be useful and you NEED their help.

11, Get plenty of rest. Eat healthy. Limit smoking/drinking if possible. Try not to go overboard on comfort foods. You need to be strong, alert and healthy

11. Rent a place of your own – staying with friends and family is good for a short time, but you need your privacy and space even more than they do. Set up a desk and “business” area. You will now have a full time job recovering. Get organized with all correspondence, insurance papers, notes. Being able to put your hands on important papers/contact info, etc. as you need them is a great stress reliever.

12. Socialize. Relax. Take in a movie. Walk on the beach. Hang with others who are dealing with fire loss – your mutual support really helps.

13. You WILL get through this with your physical and mental health intact although it will take some time and lots of energy.

