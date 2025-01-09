Palisades Fire Update: Thursday, Jan. 9

Palisades Fire Grows to 17,234 Acres; Evacuations and road closures still in effect

As of Thursday morning, the Palisades Fire has expanded to 17,234 acres with no containment. More than 800 firefighting personnel, supported by fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, are battling the blaze. However, strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph, have hampered aerial firefighting efforts and fueled the fire’s extreme behavior, including long-range spotting.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings

Evacuation orders are in place for several areas, including zones in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Topanga, and Santa Monica, extending to the Pacific Ocean. Residents and businesses in Calabasas remain under evacuation warnings. Those in evacuation zones are urged to leave immediately due to the immediate threat to life and property.

Key Updates as of 6:30 AM

have been damaged or destroyed. Several injuries have been reported, mostly among residents who delayed evacuation.

Fire boundaries extend from the east city limits to the Franklin Fire burn scar (Carbon Beach), with significant impacts reported in Big Rock, La Costa, and coastal properties.

Weather Conditions

Winds: 9 mph, blowing south.

Humidity: 9%.

Utility Updates

Multiple circuits remain de-energized, including Serra, Nichols, and Merlin. SoCalGas: Service has been shut off to Malibu residents from Brentwood Country Club to Pepperdine University, affecting 15,000 customers. Restoration will require safety checks by SoCalGas crews.

Traffic Updates

Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and multiple intersections remain closed. Drivers are urged to follow detour signage and avoid impacted areas.

Road Closures

Major closures include Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu Canyon Road and Entrada Drive, as well as portions of Topanga Canyon, Mulholland Highway, and Malibu Canyon. Drivers are advised to check updates from CHP-West Valley for real-time road conditions.

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation orders are in effect for several Malibu zones, including MAL-C111-A and RMB-U030-B. Residents under evacuation warnings should prepare to leave immediately if conditions worsen.

Evacuation shelters are set up at:

Shelter and Animal Evacuation Centers

Locations include El Camino Real Charter High School and Westwood Recreation Center. Large Animal Shelters: Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Pomona Fairplex, and Industry Hills Expo are active.

Community Support

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu has established an emergency relief fund for affected residents. Donations can be made at donate.onecause.com/bgcmalibu/donate.

City Updates

Malibu City Hall is closed.

All City programs are canceled.

Schools in Malibu are closed through Friday.

Safety Reminders

Evacuate When Ordered: Leave immediately when evacuation orders are issued. Close all windows and doors, move flammable items, and leave doors unlocked for firefighter access. Stay Informed: Tune into KBUU 99.1 FM or visit official resources like AlertLA and CAL FIRE for updates. City Hotline: Call 310-456-9982 for assistance.

Residents are encouraged to monitor CAL FIRE’s website for updates as the City of Malibu’s site experiences technical issues.

