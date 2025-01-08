Palisades Fire Devastates Malibu 

Massive wildfire has destroyed homes, businesses, and landmarks, forcing evacuations and road closures, with 15,832 acres scorched and no containment

The Palisades Fire has become one of the most catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles County’s history, leaving our Malibu community reeling in shock and devastation. What started as a small brush fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Tuesday morning quickly escalated, spreading uncontrollably. By Wednesday evening, the fire had scorched 15,832 acres with no containment in sight. Fueled by hurricane-force winds and extreme weather conditions, the fire’s rapid growth has forced the evacuation of over 60,000 residents, with more than 13,000 structures still at risk.

The fire has caused widespread devastation across Malibu and neighboring areas, including Pacific Palisades, Topanga, Big Rock, La Costa, and Carbon Beach. Winds as strong as 86 miles per hour in the Malibu mountaintops have made containment efforts nearly impossible. These powerful gusts, known as a “low-level jet,” have spread the flames across neighborhoods, creating a complex firefighting challenge. A “low-level jet” refers to a concentrated area of strong winds near the ground, within the lower part of the atmosphere. This phenomenon is characterized by a rapid increase in wind speed at a specific altitude, often occurring at night due to temperature differences between the surface and higher altitudes. Essentially, it is a fast-moving ribbon of air close to the ground, further intensifying the fire’s spread. While a slight drop in wind speeds was anticipated by late Wednesday, forecasts indicate that gusts are expected to intensify again by Thursday, further complicating efforts to control the blaze.

The destruction along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) has been nothing short of devastating. Heartbreaking. Entire neighborhoods, including Big Rock Mesa and parts of the Pacific Palisades, have been reduced to ashes. Early reports estimate over 1,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed, with at least 300 confirmed losses. Among the damaged properties that have been confirmed are Palisades High School, The Reel Inn, Moonshadows, and Rosenthal Wines. Homes and businesses in the area have been ravaged, and key roads, including PCH, Malibu Canyon Road, and portions of westbound PCH at Channel Road, remain closed indefinitely due to fire damage and structural threats.

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart shared that city hall has been temporarily relocated to Westlake Village due to smoke and evacuation orders. Reflecting on the unprecedented scale of the disaster, “It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The last 24 hours have really reset the future for Malibu.” With mandatory evacuation orders in place for over 30,000 residents in Pacific Palisades and voluntary evacuations in Santa Monica, the city is bracing for further impacts as the fire continues its rapid spread.

The Palisades Fire is only one of several blazes consuming Los Angeles County. The Eaton Fire in Altadena has scorched 10,600 acres and claimed five lives, while the Hurst Fire in Sylmar and the Lidia Fire near Pasadena remain active, with Lidia achieving 40% containment by Wednesday. The Sunset Fire, which broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday evening, has prompted additional evacuations. These concurrent fires have stretched firefighting resources to their limits, with emergency crews, air support, and equipment being deployed across multiple fire fronts.

In Pacific Palisades, firefighters have faced critical challenges. Key moments have been marked by running out of water, which has hindered efforts to control the flames and protect homes. The combination of extreme fire behavior, lack of resources, and the spread of flames into dense residential areas has made this one of the most difficult fire seasons in recent history.

Beyond the immediate threat to homes and lives, the fire has caused widespread power outages. Hundreds of backup generators have run out of fuel as natural gas lines have been turned off for safety. Southern California Gas Company confirmed that the pipeline serving Malibu has been shut down as a precaution. Traffic signals along major roads, including PCH and Malibu Canyon Road, have gone dark, creating additional hazards for evacuees and emergency responders.

Despite the chaos, acts of resilience have emerged across the region. Neighboring communities have opened evacuation centers, and local businesses and nonprofits are organizing relief efforts to support displaced residents. Spectrum has opened over 35,000 WiFi access points throughout the affected areas, providing free internet connectivity to residents and first responders. These access points, located in parks, marinas, and public spaces, are crucial for helping people stay connected during the crisis.

Evacuation centers have been set up at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills, the Pasadena Convention Center, and the Westwood Recreation Center in Los Angeles. Additionally, facilities for animals have been established, with the Los Angeles Equestrian Center and Pierce College Equestrian Center housing large animals, and the Agoura Animal Care Center and Pasadena Humane Society providing shelter for smaller pets.

While many residents have heeded evacuation orders, there have been reports of individuals delaying their departure, resulting in preventable injuries. Mayor Stewart urged the public to prioritize safety, emphasizing the importance of evacuating immediately when instructed to do so. “Unfortunately, not everyone who needed to evacuate actually did,” he said. Evacuees are advised to pack essential items such as medications, documents, and pet supplies, ensure that vehicles are fueled, and prepare to leave immediately if conditions worsen.

Residents are encouraged to tune into KBUU 99.1 FM for real-time updates and check official resources, including AlertLA and CAL FIRE, for the latest information on the fire’s progression. The Malibu City Emergency Hotline, 310-456-9982, is also available for inquiries and assistance. In light of power outages affecting alert systems, residents must act quickly and follow evacuation orders to ensure their safety.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom joined fire officials to coordinate response efforts. The meeting, which also included Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath, State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Senator Ben Allen, underscored the national significance of the disaster. President Biden canceled an upcoming diplomatic trip to focus on wildfire relief, and federal resources, including financial aid and additional personnel, are being mobilized to support local and state firefighting efforts.

Although the fire’s destruction has been immense, the spirit of community solidarity remains strong. Volunteer efforts are underway to assist evacuees, and various organizations are providing food, shelter, and medical support to those affected. As firefighters continue to battle the flames, the focus remains on protecting lives and containing the fire.

As the situation develops, officials remain cautiously hopeful that a break in the winds on Wednesday evening could provide a brief window for firefighting efforts. However, conditions are expected to remain volatile, and the fire’s ultimate path remains uncertain. While the immediate priority is containment, the long-term implications of the Palisades Fire will be felt across the region.

The fire serves as a stark reminder of the growing threat posed by wildfires in California and what is being done to prevent them. As the affected communities begin to assess the damage and recover, discussions about fire prevention, emergency preparedness, and long-term resilience will be crucial. In the meantime, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of residents and preventing further loss of life and property. The fire may have reshaped the region in ways that will take years to recover from, but for now, it’s about coming together as a community to weather this storm and support one another in the days ahead.

In the aftermath of the Palisades Fire on Jan. 8, firefighters continue their tireless efforts, working silently and courageously to battle the relentless flames. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT

