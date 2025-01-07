Wind-Driven Palisades Fire forces thousands to evacuate

Fueled by Santa Ana Winds, the wildfire quickly consumes over 772 acres, prompting emergency response; among the devastation, the iconic Reel Inn

A rapidly spreading wildfire erupted in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, Jan. 7, just as The Malibu Times was going to press. Driven by powerful Santa Ana winds, the blaze began near the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive and quickly expanded to over 772 acres, prompting immediate evacuation orders for approximately 27,000 residents.

The Palisades Fire ignited during extreme fire conditions, with the National Weather Service issuing red flag warnings for the region. Damaging wind gusts ranging from 50 to 80 mph, and potentially up to 100 mph in mountainous areas, created a “life-threatening, destructive” environment that exacerbated the fire’s rapid growth and complicated containment efforts.

Evacuation orders extended from the hills of Pacific Palisades down to the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), and eventually spread into Malibu’s Sunset Mesa neighborhood and as far west as Las Flores Canyon. The chaotic scene unfolded in the Palisades Highlands area, where evacuees clogged Palisades Drive. Some residents, unable to navigate the heavy traffic, abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot as the fire bore down on their neighborhood. Emergency responders faced significant challenges, with a bulldozer forced to move abandoned cars to clear a path for fire engines and rescue teams, leaving a trail of destroyed vehicles in its wake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), supported by regional agencies, deployed hundreds of firefighters to battle the blaze. Despite their efforts, the combination of fierce winds and dry brush fueled the fire’s swift spread, threatening thousands of homes and notable landmarks, including the Getty Villa Art Museum.

Brush Fire in the Pacific Palisades. Fire trucks have lined up on Palisades Drive and Sunset. pic.twitter.com/IS32MAkmXa — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) January 7, 2025

The fire was first reported at 10:10 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and grew to 200 acres within approximately 90 minutes. By 11:14 a.m., residents began receiving alerts from the LA County Fire Department, advising them to prepare for potential evacuations. By 12:07 p.m., emergency alerts instructed residents to “evacuate now” from the Palisades area.

As evacuation zones widened, traffic congestion on major routes such as Sunset Boulevard, Topanga Canyon Road, and PCH intensified. Pacific Coast Highway was eventually closed to facilitate evacuations and provide emergency services with unimpeded access. Schools in Malibu were preemptively closed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

To support evacuees, the Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 S. Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles opened as an emergency shelter, accommodating small animals as well. Additional animal shelters were set up, with the Agoura Animal Care Center on Agoura Road in Agoura Hills accepting small animals, and Pierce College Equestrian Center in Woodland Hills housing large animals.

The fire’s impact reached beyond local disruptions, prompting national attention. President Joe Biden canceled a planned visit to Riverside County in light of the emergency. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described the conditions as “very dangerous,” urging residents to follow evacuation orders and remain vigilant.

By mid-afternoon, nearly 17,000 customers were without power across Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.US. The LAFD held a press conference at 3:30 p.m. at Will Rogers State Beach to update the public on containment efforts. As of this writing, firefighters are working tirelessly to gain control of the blaze, but the situation remains fluid.

The fire jumped Topanga Canyon at roughly 4 p.m., driven by relentless Santa Ana winds that caused embers to leap across PCH. Among the devastation, the iconic Reel Inn, a beloved seafood restaurant and gathering spot for locals and visitors alike, was engulfed in flames. Known for its fresh fish and laid-back coastal atmosphere, Reel Inn has been a staple along the Pacific Coast Highway for decades.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). Officials are urging residents to stay informed through credible sources, including the LA City Fire Department’s website, where updates on shelter availability and evacuation orders are being posted.

The community response has been swift, with neighbors helping neighbors evacuate and offering shelter to displaced families. However, the devastation is palpable, as residents face the loss of homes and property. The long-term recovery efforts are expected to be significant, and local officials have emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols as the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story. For ongoing updates and resources, visit malibutimes.com.

The Malibu Times Content Editor Samantha Bravo and reporter Judy Abel contributed to this article.

Pacific Palisades Fire images by Samatha Bravo/TMT

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...