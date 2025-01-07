News BREAKING: Wildfire in Pacific Palisades; residents urged to prepare to evacuate By Samantha Bravo - January 7, 2025 0 7218 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A wildfire is burning at Pacific Palisades near Palisades Drive. An emergency alert was sent to nearby residents to prepare to evacuate. LAFD Alert-Update Command Post and Media Staging at FS 23 Sunset/ Palisades Pacific Palisades Brush Fire 1190 N Piedra Morada Dr MAP: https://t.co/Q6Tv2dkIjU FS23; DETAILS: https://t.co/FZMYkzN1Ux— LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) January 7, 2025 PCH eastbound closed at Topanga Cyn Blvd due to the vegetation fire in Pacific Palisades@LACOFD @LAFD @CHPWestValley @acornnewspaper @991KBU @TheMalibuTimes pic.twitter.com/TkTrPAUp2O— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 7, 2025 Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Related