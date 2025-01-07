Pacific Palisades Wildfire Rapidly Grows: Updates, New Evacuation Warnings for Malibu Zones

Update 7 p.m.: City of Malibu Disaster Notification System

Palisades Fire: New Evacuation Warnings for Malibu Zones MAL-C112 & RMB-U030-B

An Evacuation Warning is in effect for the following zones in eastern Malibu:

Zone MAL-C112 Zone Description :

NORTH of Malibu Rd, SOUTH of Serra Rd, EAST of Via Pacifica, Puerco Canyon Rd, Malibu Rd, Pacific Coast Hwy, WEST of Malibu Pier, Serra Rd, Carbon Beach Ter.

NORTH of Sweetwater Mesa Rd, SOUTH of Piuma Rd, EAST of Malibu Canyon Rd, WEST of Saddle Peak Rd, Carbon Canyon Rd.

Incident Update:

The fire is spreading toward Malibu from east of Topanga Canyon, with long-range spotting and strong winds. Structures are threatened. Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is under hard closures at Topanga Canyon and Las Flores Canyon, with Topanga Canyon Rd closed in both directions.

Emergency Shelters:

Small Animals : Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles.

: Large Animals : Pierce College Equestrian Center, 6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills. LA Equestrian Center, 480 Riverside Dr, Burbank.

Additional Information:

Visit the LA City Fire Dept. website for shelter and incident updates: LAFD Palisades Fire Updates.

for shelter and incident updates: LAFD Palisades Fire Updates. For evacuation maps and details, visit LA County’s Protect Genasys website: Protect Genasys.

Stay alert and follow official updates.

A rapidly spreading wildfire erupted in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, Jan. 7, as powerful Santa Ana winds swept across Southern California. The fire, which began near the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive, quickly expanded to over 1,260 acres, prompting immediate evacuation orders for nearly 30,000 residents. Officials report that the combination of dry conditions and wind gusts exceeding 60 mph created extreme fire conditions that continue to challenge containment efforts.

The blaze, driven by relentless winds, jumped Topanga Canyon around 4 p.m., sending embers flying across Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Among the losses, the iconic Reel Inn, a beloved seafood restaurant known for its fresh fish and laid-back atmosphere, was engulfed in flames. The community mourns the destruction of this decades-old landmark, a staple of the Malibu coastline.

The grounds of the Getty Villa Museum caught fire shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, with flames approaching buildings, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). While it’s unclear if any structures were damaged, reports confirm that some trees and vegetation on-site have burned as part of the wide-spreading Pacific Palisades fire. Katherine E. Fleming, President and CEO of the Getty Trust, assured that both the museum’s staff and art collection remain safe. According to news reports Fleming added that additional fire prevention measures were in place at the Villa, including on-site water storage and immediate irrigation deployment. To protect the museum’s collections, galleries and library archives were sealed off from smoke using advanced air handling systems. The double-walled construction of the galleries also offers significant protection.

Evacuation orders have impacted thousands of residents, with shelters being quickly set up for displaced families. The community’s response has been swift, with neighbors offering assistance and temporary housing to those in need. “The support has been overwhelming, but the sense of loss is palpable,” said one evacuee, describing the devastation faced by many families.

Cal Fire has launched an investigation into the cause of the wildfire, but no conclusions have been drawn at this time. LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley emphasized the importance of staying informed and following evacuation orders. Residents are encouraged to check the LA City Fire Department’s website for updates on shelter availability and safety protocols.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that California has secured federal resources to assist in battling the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) to support fire suppression efforts, ensuring vital resources are available to tackle the fast-moving blaze.

The fire, which began Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades near Topanga Canyon, has burned over 1,260 acres, threatened 6,000 structures, and prompted evacuation orders in the area. The FMAG will reimburse local, state, and tribal agencies for 75% of eligible fire suppression costs.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services had prepositioned 65 fire engines and over 120 firefighting resources in Southern California before the fire started. In addition, Cal FIRE deployed 45 engines and six hand crews to assist in the response. Governor Newsom urged residents to follow local officials’ instructions and stay informed as critical fire conditions persist across Southern California through Thursday.

Red Flag Warning and Dangerous Winds

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for millions across Southern California, forecasting that the powerful Santa Ana winds will persist overnight and into Wednesday. Gusts reached 62 mph in Escondido Canyon and 44 mph along PCH earlier today, with even stronger winds recorded in other parts of the region, including an 86-mph gust at Magic Mountain.

When the fire initially ignited, winds were already around 40 mph, creating treacherous conditions for firefighters on the scene. These winds are expected to intensify, complicating containment efforts further.

What’s Next?

As the wildfire continues to rage, officials stress the importance of community vigilance. The long-term recovery process is expected to be significant, with many residents facing the loss of homes and cherished landmarks. The Malibu Times will continue to provide updates on this developing story. For the latest information, including evacuation resources.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

#PalisadesFire 1/7/25 1:25pm



•1261 acres and growing due to the strong winds and mountainous topography

•The fire is burning in a westerly direction

•The winds are forecasted to peak in the overnight hours



For current Palisades Fire updates: https://t.co/Au0isRRGZc

Today, a brush fire started in Pacific Palisades fueled by extremely high winds.



At the Getty Villa, some trees & vegetation on site have burned, but no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe.



The Villa is closed to non-emergency staff and the public.

