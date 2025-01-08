City of Malibu urges Malibu residents to prepare to evacuate as Palisades Fire reaches city limits

The City of Malibu is now urging Malibu residents to prepare to evacuate as the Palisades Fire reaches the City of Malibu. The Palisades Fire remains uncontained and continues to grow as wind gusts due to the Santa Ana Winds continue throughout the night.

The Palisades Fire ignited during extreme fire conditions, with the National Weather Service issuing red flag warnings for the region. According to Cal Fire’s website, as of 1 a.m. Wednesday night, the fire is at 2,900 acres and is uncontained.

Brush Fire in the Pacific Palisades. Fire trucks have lined up on Palisades Drive and Sunset. pic.twitter.com/IS32MAkmXa — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) January 7, 2025

The fire made its way to Topanga Canyon and has reached as far as Rambla Pacifico near Las Flores.



PALISADES FIRE | 2921 acres 0% containment. Extreme fire behavior, short & long-range spotting, continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire. Winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday. pic.twitter.com/QHKIh6u6FD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 8, 2025

Palisades Fire still uncontained. All Malibu residents should prepare to evacuate quickly if fire conditions worsen. Evacuate north/west on PCH. https://t.co/yR25uLRs64 — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 8, 2025

