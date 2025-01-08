City of Malibu urges Malibu residents to prepare to evacuate as Palisades Fire reaches city limits

The City of Malibu is now urging Malibu residents to prepare to evacuate as the Palisades Fire reaches the City of Malibu. The Palisades Fire remains uncontained and continues to grow as wind gusts due to the Santa Ana Winds continue throughout the night.
The Palisades Fire ignited during extreme fire conditions, with the National Weather Service issuing red flag warnings for the region. According to Cal Fire’s website, as of 1 a.m. Wednesday night, the fire is at 2,900 acres and is uncontained.
The fire made its way to Topanga Canyon and has reached as far as Rambla Pacifico near Las Flores.