Palisades Fire Update: Wed Jan. 8

Jan. 8, 4 p.m.: As of 4 p.m., the Palisades Fire has reached to 15,832 acres with 0% containment. Over 1,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed. Heavy impacts are being reported to Big Rock, La Costa, and other coastal properties.



UPDATE 1/08 3:00 PM: The Palisades Fire has burned 15,832 acres and remains uncontained, over 1,000 damaged or destroyed. Heavy impacts are being reported to Big Rock, La Costa, and other coastal properties. The City urges all residents to stay informed and prioritize safety. pic.twitter.com/YXxyLExr4G — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 8, 2025

Jan. 8, 1 p.m.: As of 1 p.m., the Palisades Fire has reached to 11,800 acres at 0% containment.

A new brush fire was also just reported 1 mile north Mulholland Highway and PCH dubbed the Freddy Fire. It is currently 5 acres paralleling Pacific Coast Highway. There is a potential structure threat near the fire. Two superscoopers and two helicopters are enroute as well as additional fixed wing aircraft on order. Firefighters are on scene of the vegetation fire with a moderate rate of spread per units on scene. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will be receiving notifications as this fire is on the border of both counties. According to the Watch Duty app, the fire started at 12:48 p.m. The fire has been revised to 3 acres at 1:20 p.m.

UPDATE: As of 1:33 p.m., progress has been stopped at 5 acres per Incident Command. Fixed wing and additional helicopters enroute are being canceled per the helicopter coordinator. Resources should be able to handle with only one helicopter.



BRUSH FIRE reported at Mulholland and PCH. Now known as the Freddy Fire. 5 acres, and growing. — TCEP (@TCEP90290) January 8, 2025

Jan. 8, 10 am.: As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Palisades Fire has scorched 5,000 acres and remains completely uncontained. The City of Malibu reports that over 1,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed, including local landmarks such as the iconic Malibu Reel Inn restaurant, the Topanga Ranch Motel, and Rosenthal Winery. Fueled by extreme fire weather, including powerful winds and low humidity, the fire has claimed two lives, devastated communities, and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. Firefighters continue to face significant challenges as they battle the relentless flames.

The fire, which erupted at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, has devastated communities along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), including Big Rock and nearby homes. Iconic landmarks, businesses, and restaurants have also been lost. The relentless winds—gusting up to 60 mph—are expected to persist through Thursday, heightening the risk of further spread.

Other fires across the region are compounding the crisis. The Eaton Fire has consumed 2,227 acres and destroyed multiple structures, while the Hurst Fire has rapidly spread across 505 acres. The smaller Woodley Fire, at 75 acres, remains a threat.

Hundreds of firefighters, supported by air resources, are battling the Palisades Fire. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team II has been activated to assist local agencies. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that federal resources, including a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from FEMA, have been secured to aid in suppression efforts.

President Joe Biden canceled a planned visit to Riverside County to focus on the emergency, while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to heed evacuation orders and remain vigilant.

Evacuations and Closures

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for zones MAL-C111A, MAL-C111B, and MAL-C112B, with warnings issued for nearby areas. Evacuation centers have been set up at:

El Camino Real Charter High School (Woodland Hills)

(Woodland Hills) Pasadena Convention Center

Westwood Recreation Center

Animal shelters are also operational for large and small animals.

Several roads, including PCH and Malibu Canyon, remain closed, while intersections with non-functioning traffic signals are causing additional hazards. Residents are urged to avoid these areas and follow detour signage.

Utility and School Updates

Southern California Edison (SCE) and SoCal Gas have initiated power and gas shutoffs in affected areas. Schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District remain closed, as does Pepperdine University.

Community Efforts and Safety Measures

Despite the devastation, community support has been remarkable. Neighbors have opened their homes to evacuees, while officials emphasize the importance of preparedness. Residents are urged to pack emergency kits, keep vehicles ready, and stay informed through official sources like AlertLA.

The City of Malibu urges everyone to follow evacuation orders, prioritize safety, and monitor updates through credible channels. The recovery process will be extensive, but the resilience of Southern California’s communities remains strong.

For more information, call the City of Malibu Emergency Hotline at 310-456-9982 or visit City of Malibu Palisades FireUpdates.



UPDATE 1/08 10:00 AM: Palisades Fire has burned 5,000 acres, containment 0%, 1,000 structures damaged or destroyed. Fire maps available at https://t.co/VSVZXbwrN3



Road Closures include PCH & Malibu Canyon East and Topanga to Mulholland South pic.twitter.com/ejpChWukXj — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 8, 2025

Road closures include PCH & Malibu Canyon East and Topanga to Mulholland South.

For the recent update:

https://x.com/countyofla/status/1877022306037583954?s=46&t=-k8PlTpup-Zp0KliDIUSww

Major blowup just north of the S curves. Fire is broaching both sides of Topanga Canyon Boulevard as erratic winds continue. Additional resources being sent to Topanga. pic.twitter.com/cLLYDJUNYm — TCEP (@TCEP90290) January 8, 2025

Yesterday’s press conference at Will Rodger’s State Beach.



