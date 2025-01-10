Arson Suspect Arrested Near Leo Carrillo State Park Amid Fire Danger

California State Parks announced the arrest of Gloria Lynn Mandich, 60, on felony arson charges in connection with a brush fire that broke out on Jan. 8 near Leo Carrillo State Park in Los Angeles County. The fire occurred during a red flag warning, with Santa Ana winds creating severe fire conditions across Southern California.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Mandich was booked into Ventura County Jail under Penal Code 451(d) and is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court today.

Due to extreme winds, the Leo Carrillo State Park campground will remain closed through Friday, Jan. 10. Additional state parks closed due to wildfire impacts include Will Rogers State Historic Park, Topanga State Park, Malibu Creek State Park, Malibu Lagoon State Beach, Chino Hills State Park, and Los Encinos State Historic Park.

California State Parks urges vigilance during red flag warnings and asks the public to report suspicious activity. For wildfire updates, visit fire.ca.gov/incidents, and for park closures, visit parks.ca.gov/incidents.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...