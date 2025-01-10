Palisades Fire Virtual Meeting: Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Palisades Fire has burned 21,317 acres and is now 8% contained. While wind conditions have improved, the situation remains critical. Mandatory evacuation areas remain off-limits, and a nighttime curfew is enforced from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The fires have tragically claimed 11 lives, including three confirmed in Malibu, and forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes. Authorities have arrested at least 18 individuals on charges such as identity theft and looting. A virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. will provide updates and discuss plans for the days ahead.







