Palisades Fire Update: Red Flag Warning Continues Amid Challenging Conditions 4pm

The Palisades Fire remains active, driven by strong north-to-northeast winds and low humidity, causing upslope runs and short-range spotting. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect until 6:00 PM today. Winds are expected to shift north later, with critical fire weather conditions persisting. Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are forecast for Sunday through midweek, with a potential for stronger winds on Tuesday.

Damage assessment teams from Los Angeles County and CAL FIRE continue evaluating the destruction, with early estimates indicating over 5,000 structures destroyed.

In response to the fire and hazardous conditions, the Los Angeles Unified School District has canceled classes for all schools today. Residents are urged to limit nonessential travel to provide clear access for firefighting efforts.

Officials have also debunked a false social media post claiming cleanup jobs are available for wildfire areas in California. Authorities emphasize that no such opportunities exist and encourage the public not to inquire further.

The Palisades Fire is being driven by extreme Santa Ana winds, creating a rapidly evolving and dangerous situation. The City of Malibu urges all residents not currently under evacuation orders to be prepared to evacuate. If you require additional time to evacuate, or if you have pets or livestock, consider making preparations to leave now.

SoCalGas Update:

SoCalGas is working hard to restore natural gas service to 5,000 homes in Malibu that weren’t directly impacted by the Palisades Fire. While long-term repairs are needed in Pacific Palisades, temporary options are being explored for those outside the evacuation zone.



Here’s the multi-step process to restore service:

Step 1: Secure Infrastructure -Crews will isolate the supply line and shut off gas meters for impacted homes. This could take 3-4 days.



Step 2: Assess and Repair – A leak survey of 100 miles of pipeline will take 1-2 days before re-pressurizing can begin.



Step 3: Restore Service -Technicians will restart service to homes, which could take 2-3 weeks. Customers must allow in-home safety checks. Each home may take 1-2 hours.



For safety, do not attempt to restore gas service yourself. Only certified professionals can perform these tasks.



The restoration process may take 11 days to 3-4 weeks. Additional technicians are being brought in to speed things up.



For updates, visit SoCalGas.com/Fires or contact our outreach team in Malibu. Stay safe!

Stay updated with local alerts and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

For more updates, stay connected via city resources or the LA County Fire Department livestream tonight.

City of Malibu Update at 4 p.m.

The Palisades Fire continues to impact Malibu and Pacific Palisades, with over 21,000 acres burned and only 8% containment as of 4:00 PM today. Local officials are working tirelessly to address the evolving crisis.

Current Fire Status

Size : 21,317 acres

: 21,317 acres Containment : 8%

: 8% Structures : Over 5,000 damaged or destroyed

: Over 5,000 damaged or destroyed Injuries : Several reported

: Several reported Fatalities: 3

While the fire has extended beyond the Franklin Fire burn scar, it is not advancing further into Malibu city limits at this time. Weather conditions include 18 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph and low humidity at 8%, complicating containment efforts.

City Emergency Distribution Center

The City of Malibu has established an Emergency Distribution Center at Equestrian Park (6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu). The center will close at 4:00 PM today and reopen Monday, January 13, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Supplies include water, masks, snacks, sunscreen, and minor first aid.

Evacuation Updates

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for zones including Carbon Canyon, La Costa Beach, and Las Flores Mesa. A full list of evacuation zones is available at Genasys Evacuation Map.

Evacuation centers for displaced residents are operational at:

Calvary Community Church, Westlake Village El Camino Real Charter High School, Woodland Hills Westwood Recreation Center, Los Angeles Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena

No repopulation efforts are expected within the next 72 hours.

Utility and Water Service Updates

Southern California Edison (SCE) : Several circuits remain de-energized due to the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

: Several circuits remain de-energized due to the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) : Gas service has been shut off for safety reasons, affecting 15,000 customers in Malibu. Restoration efforts will begin once it is safe.

: Gas service has been shut off for safety reasons, affecting 15,000 customers in Malibu. Restoration efforts will begin once it is safe. Do Not Drink Water Advisory: A mandatory advisory is in effect for Sunset Mesa and coastal areas from Topanga Canyon to Carbon Canyon. Residents should use boiled or bottled water until further notice.

Air Quality and Safety

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has declared unhealthy air quality in Malibu and surrounding areas due to smoke and ash. Residents are urged to stay indoors, use air purifiers, and wear N95 masks if venturing outside.

Donations and Relief Efforts

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu has established an emergency relief fund at donate.onecause.com/bgcmalibu/donate. Additional donations can be directed to:

California Community Foundation: calfund.org

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: supportlafd.org

Mental Health Services

The Malibu Boys & Girls Club is offering mental health counseling in both English and Spanish. Services are available in person and via Zoom. Visit Boys & Girls Club Services for more information.

Traffic and Road Closures

Significant road closures are in effect, including sections of Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu Canyon, and Mulholland Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid these areas and follow detour signage.

Community and School Closures

City Hall remains closed, and all City programs are canceled. Schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District remain closed, with classes tentatively resuming on January 13.

For the latest updates and resources, residents can visit the City of Malibu’s website at www.malibucity.org.





Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...