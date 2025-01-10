Palisades Fire Update: Jan. 10, Noon

Status: 8% Contained, 20,438 Acres Burned

Virtual Q&A:

The LA County Fire Department will host a Virtual Q&A tonight at 6:30 PM to provide updates on the Palisades Fire. The event will be live-streamed at:

Information Distribution Points:

The City of Malibu has established Emergency Distribution Centers:

Friday, January 10, 10 AM–4 PM

Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA 90265

Supplies: Drinking water, masks, snacks, sunscreen, and minor first aid.

The City of Los Angeles Family Assistance Center:

Friday, January 10, 10 AM–6 PM

Saturday, January 11, 9 AM–5 PM

Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Services: Missing persons reporting, crisis support, and Red Cross resources.

Contact: (800) 675-5799

Utility Impacts:

Gas Service : Natural gas has been shut off in affected Malibu areas. Restoration will occur after safety inspections. Contact SoCalGas: (800) 427-2200.

: Natural gas has been shut off in affected Malibu areas. Restoration will occur after safety inspections. Contact SoCalGas: (800) 427-2200. Boil Water Notice: Residents in Sunset Mesa, Topanga, Big Rock, and Carbon Mesa must boil water due to low-pressure events. For details, call LACWD: (800) 675-4357.

Evacuation Zones:

Mandatory orders remain in place for Malibu neighborhoods including Carbon Canyon, Las Flores Creek, and Topanga Beach Road. Visit Genasys Protect for the latest zone information.

Air Quality Alert:

Unhealthy air quality declared for Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Residents should stay indoors and use air purifiers or masks when outdoors.

Road Closures:

Multiple roads, including sections of PCH, Malibu Canyon, and Mulholland Drive, are closed. Drivers should follow detours and treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops.

Mental Health Support:

Counseling services are available in person or via Zoom through the Malibu Boys & Girls Club.

