Palisades Fire Update: Jan. 10, Noon

Status: 8% Contained, 20,438 Acres Burned
Virtual Q&A:
The LA County Fire Department will host a Virtual Q&A tonight at 6:30 PM to provide updates on the Palisades Fire. The event will be live-streamed at:
Information Distribution Points:
The City of Malibu has established Emergency Distribution Centers:
- Friday, January 10, 10 AM–4 PM
Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Supplies: Drinking water, masks, snacks, sunscreen, and minor first aid.
The City of Los Angeles Family Assistance Center:
- Friday, January 10, 10 AM–6 PM
- Saturday, January 11, 9 AM–5 PM
Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Services: Missing persons reporting, crisis support, and Red Cross resources.
Contact: (800) 675-5799
Utility Impacts:
- Gas Service: Natural gas has been shut off in affected Malibu areas. Restoration will occur after safety inspections. Contact SoCalGas: (800) 427-2200.
- Boil Water Notice: Residents in Sunset Mesa, Topanga, Big Rock, and Carbon Mesa must boil water due to low-pressure events. For details, call LACWD: (800) 675-4357.
Evacuation Zones:
Mandatory orders remain in place for Malibu neighborhoods including Carbon Canyon, Las Flores Creek, and Topanga Beach Road. Visit Genasys Protect for the latest zone information.
Air Quality Alert:
Unhealthy air quality declared for Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Residents should stay indoors and use air purifiers or masks when outdoors.
Road Closures:
Multiple roads, including sections of PCH, Malibu Canyon, and Mulholland Drive, are closed. Drivers should follow detours and treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops.
Mental Health Support:
Counseling services are available in person or via Zoom through the Malibu Boys & Girls Club.
Virtual Meeting Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.