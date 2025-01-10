L.A. County Coroner Investigates 11 Deaths Tied to Wildfires

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner is investigating 11 deaths linked to the recent wildfires, officials announced Friday.

Six fatalities have been attributed to the Eaton Fire, while five occurred during the Palisades Fire.

Among those lost in the Palisades Fire is Randy “Craw” Miod, a beloved Malibu figure known as the “Malibu man of mystery.” It has been confirmed by local art gallery owner Tracy Park and friend Isabel Ravenna that Miod and his iconic home, nicknamed “The Crab Shack,” were lost in the blaze. He was tragically found in his home, holding his kitten while attempting to evacuate.

Malibu icon Randy “Craw” Miod among victims of Palisades Fire, found with his kitten in his cherished “Crab Shack” home. Photo shared by Isabel Ravenna

Miod’s passing has left a profound mark on the Malibu community, where he was cherished for his vibrant spirit and significant contributions to the local arts scene. He was also a passionate and well-known surfer, recognized as a key figure in Malibu’s surf culture.

The wildfires have devastated communities across Los Angeles County, leaving grief and loss in their wake. Authorities continue to urge residents to prioritize safety during evacuations and heed official warnings.

Further details on the victims and ongoing recovery efforts are expected in the coming days.

Stay safe Malibu.

