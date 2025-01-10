Palisades Fire mandatory evacuation zone expanded to include Getty Center

Thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders and warnings as the Palisades Fire continues its destructive path and blaze intensifies

Tens of thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders or warnings as the Palisades Fire continues to burn actively across exposed ridgetops and drainages. The mandatory evacuation zone was expanded Friday night to include the Getty Center, as the fire moved northeast toward the San Fernando Valley, threatening Mandeville Canyon, Bel Air, Encino, and Tarzana.

A new mandatory evacuation order was issued Friday night from Sunset Boulevard North to the Encino Reservoir, extending from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon, including The Getty Center. By 7:30 p.m., the evacuation warning zone was extended to encompass Ventura Boulevard, the 405 Freeway, and Mulholland Drive.

With the expanded evacuation orders, new evacuation centers have been set up at the Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Recreation Center at 14201 Huston St. in Sherman Oaks and the Lanark Recreation Center at 21816 Lanark St. in Canoga Park.

Fire activity intensified Friday under sunny skies, with weak northerly winds and low humidity expected tonight. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is set to begin Saturday at 6 PM, with critical fire weather conditions anticipated.

The Los Angeles County and CAL FIRE Damage Assessment Teams estimate over 5,000 structures have been destroyed. Residents are advised to avoid nonessential travel to provide room for firefighting efforts. The Los Angeles Unified School District has canceled all classes for Friday.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert, closing multiple 405 Freeway off-ramps, including Sunset Boulevard, Skirball Center Drive, and Getty Center.

Officials also warn against a false social media post circulating on Facebook about wildfire clean-up jobs in California. The post is inaccurate, and residents are urged not to call or inquire.

Evacuation Updates

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for zones including Carbon Canyon, La Costa Beach, and Las Flores Mesa. A full list of evacuation zones is available at Genasys Evacuation Map.

Stay updated through official channels and prioritize safety during this challenging time.

SIGALERT IN LOS ANGELES: SB/NB I-405 GETTY CENTER OFF-RAMPS ARE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. NB/SB I-405 SUNSET OFF-RAMPS ARE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. NB/SB I-405 SKIRBALL CENTER OFF-RAMPS ARE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.CLOSURES ARE DUE TO A FIRE.@CHPsouthern — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) January 11, 2025

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...