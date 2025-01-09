Palisades Fire ravages Malibu leaving death and destruction in its wake

Approximately 600 homes destroyed, human remains discovered in Malibu as crews battle ongoing flames and authorities enforce curfews to prevent looting

The Palisades Fire, which ignited Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades, has left a trail of destruction and heartbreak along the Los Angeles County coast. As of Thursday, the fire has scorched over 19,978 acres and destroyed an estimated 5,316 structures, leaving countless families homeless and mourning.

In a grim discovery, human remains were found Wednesday night in a Malibu home near Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road. The remains were uncovered during a welfare check prompted by a missing persons report. The home, located south of Duke’s restaurant, was reduced to rubble, with only a brick chimney left standing. A burned station wagon was also found on the property.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of death remain under investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were present at the scene, and the case has added to the tragic toll of the wildfire season.

Five fatalities have been reported between the Palisades Fire and the nearby Eaton Fire, which is burning northeast of Los Angeles near Altadena. The total number of deaths across the region is still unknown as firefighting crews continue to battle active flames and search the scorched landscapes.

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart expressed profound sorrow over the loss of life in a heartfelt statement. “This is a painful reminder of the profound impact this fire is having on our community. Malibu is more than a city – we are neighbors, friends, and family. Even when we don’t know someone’s name, their loss is felt by all of us.”

The devastation in Malibu is staggering, with approximately 600 homes destroyed, including nearly the entire area east of the Civic Center. The burn scar from the Franklin Fire provided some relief, acting as a natural firebreak and preventing even greater destruction. However, the damage has left the community reeling, and officials are calling for massive state and federal aid to recover from this unprecedented disaster.

Adding to the challenges, looting has been reported in fire-stricken areas. Twenty arrests have been made, prompting the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to request support from the California National Guard. A curfew is being implemented from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to protect residents and property in the affected areas.

Authorities caution that the fire remains an active and evolving threat, with multiple blazes still raging across the county. Residents are urged to heed evacuation orders, prioritize safety, and check on their neighbors as the community braces for further challenges.

The Palisades Fire serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of wildfires and the need for resilience in the face of tragedy. For now, the focus remains on extinguishing the flames, accounting for the missing, and beginning the long road to recovery for those who have lost everything.

Full Statement from Mayor Stewart on Reported Loss of Life in the Palisades Fire

“We are deeply saddened to learn that we have lost a member of the Malibu community during the Palisades Fire. Although the individual has not yet been identified, this tragic news weighs heavily on our hearts. On behalf of the City of Malibu, I want to express my deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person. Our community grieves with you in this moment of unimaginable loss.

This is a painful reminder of the profound impact this fire is having on our community. Malibu is more than a city- we are neighbors, friends, and family. Even when we don’t know someone’s name, their loss is felt by all of us. In times like this, we must come together, support one another, and show the resilience that defines our community.

I urge all residents to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders, prioritize safety, and check on your neighbors as the fire is still an active and evolving threat. Your well-being and the safety of your loved ones are the most important things right now.

Please join me in keeping this individual’s family and all those affected by the fire in your thoughts and hearts.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor CAL FIRE’s website for updates as the City of Malibu’s site experiences technical issues.

