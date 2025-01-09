Joseph L. DeMieri 1940-2024

Joseph Leo DeMieri was born August 31, 1940, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and died September 7, 2024, in Malibu. After growing up in Brooklyn, Joe was the first member of his family to attend college and graduated from Texas A&M in 1962. Joe began a career in accounting with Peat Marwick and later with City Investing Company, where he became Vice President Controller.

In the summer of 1964, Joe met his beloved Anne, and they married on May 15, 1965. They remained lovingly married for the rest of Joe’s life. With their sons, Paul and Peter, the family moved to Los Angeles. Daughters Laura, Katy, and Sarah were born soon after. In 1977, Joe and Anne bought their home in Malibu, where they lived for the remainder of Joe’s life. After leaving City Investing, Joe worked for Motown Records and later owned multiple businesses, Great Earth Vitamin Store and California Classics, a door and window company. Joe finished his professional career as CFO for Western Security Bank. After retirement, Joe did accounting work for Our Lady of Malibu Church and the Arch Diocese of Los Angeles, being a devout catholic. Joe’s final remains were interred in The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, where he donated much time and service.

Joe could be a quiet man at times, but once you got him talking, you would find yourself amazed at how much he knew and had to say. He never ceased to surprise his friends and family with fascinating stories. Joe loved baseball, history, good food, traveling, and, most of all, his family. Financially, spiritually, professionally, personally, Joe set the example of what one man can make of life. He blazed the way for his family and friends and will be remembered and revered for years to come.

