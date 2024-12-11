Franklin Fire: Latest Updates and Key Details

Rapidly spreading blaze threatens homes and landmarks as authorities mobilize resources and evacuations

A fast-moving wildfire, the Franklin Fire, has ignited devastation in Malibu, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents and sending emergency services into overdrive as the fire spreads rapidly across the region. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had already consumed more than 3,983 acres and is threatening homes and structures in some of Malibu’s most populated areas. With the fire intensifying, state and local authorities are working tirelessly to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This grant, provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies in fire suppression efforts, covering 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The support is a critical step in ensuring that the necessary resources are available to battle the fire.

“The Franklin Fire is a dangerous and fast-moving disaster, and fire officials are doing everything they can to protect lives and property,” Newsom said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the federal assistance, and I urge all residents to stay alert and follow evacuation orders to help ensure their safety.”

The fire ignited late Monday night in Malibu Canyon, near South Malibu Canyon Road and Francisco Ranch Road, quickly spread under extreme fire conditions. The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) has been working alongside local emergency services to battle the flames, but the fire’s rapid progression has presented severe challenges. The fire crossed the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and has impacted areas including Malibu Road, Webb Way, and the Malibu Pier.

In response to the growing threat, the City of Malibu activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate firefighting efforts and manage evacuations. Mandatory evacuations were issued for zones including MAL-C112 and MAL-C111, which cover areas from Tuna Canyon to Puerco Canyon. An evacuation warning was also issued for the neighboring zone, MAL-C113, which includes parts of Malibu west of the fire’s current reach.

Several road closures have been enforced to ensure that emergency responders can access the area and prevent civilians from entering danger zones. PCH has been closed between Carbon Canyon and Corral Canyon, and additional closures are in effect for Malibu Canyon, Las Virgenes Road, and other local streets. Power outages have also been widespread, with Southern California Edison (SCE) implementing Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) across large sections of Malibu to reduce the risk of further fires.

Shelters have been established for evacuees at the Palisades Recreation Center, which is also accepting pets in carriers.For larger animals, Pierce College in Woodland Hills is being used as a shelter. The City of Malibu has partnered with SCE to offer evacuees discounted hotel rates through a dedicated link on the city’s website.

Local schools have also been impacted. All Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) schools are closed for the day in Malibu, with no timeline yet for reopening. Pepperdine University, located near the heart of the fire zone, has ordered its students to shelter in place. The university issued a statement noting that students were being provided with food and shelter at on-campus locations such as the Tyler Campus Center and Payson Library.

As of the latest reports, no fatalities or major injuries have been recorded, but the fire has caused significant property damage, including the destruction of homes and structures in the affected zones. Areas like Malibu Knolls Road and Sweetwater Canyon have been heavily impacted, and the fire continues to threaten other parts of the city. Firefighters are working relentlessly to establish containment lines, but as of now, the fire remains at zero percent containment.

“Lives can be rebuilt, but we cannot replace lives,” said Malibu Fire Chief Jason Kandel in a statement. “It is essential that residents evacuate if instructed, especially those in higher-risk zones.”

In addition to immediate emergency response, local authorities are advising residents to prepare for continued power outages and spotty cell service as the fire impacts communications infrastructure. The City of Malibu has encouraged residents to tune in to local AM and FM radio stations, such as 99.1 FM KBUU, for emergency updates, which will continue to broadcast even during power outages.

The firefighting effort involves more than 700 safety personnel battling the flames, which are being driven by wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour. During a press conference at Zuma Beach, Fire Chief Anthony Marrone emphasized the difficulty of the situation. “This fire is not contained, and we remain under an immediate threat,” Marrone said. “Thankfully, we have no reports of serious injuries.”

City officials, including Mayor Doug Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins, and Councilmember Haylynn Conrad, toured impacted areas early Tuesday morning. Stewart described the coordinated response as “night and day” compared to the Woolsey Fire, emphasizing the rapid mobilization of local, county, and state resources.

“We’re doing everything possible to keep this fire in the canyon and away from the community,” Stewart said. He urged residents to remain vigilant and heed evacuation orders: “Do not try to stay if you are being told to leave.”

While much of the destruction remains to be assessed, community resilience is already evident. Malibu residents have banded together to offer support, share updates, and assist neighbors in need. The city’s Fire Safety Liaisons are embedded with fire crews, providing real-time updates to the Emergency Operations Center and ensuring that resources are effectively deployed.

The Franklin Fire’s origin remains under investigation. Officials are urging residents not to speculate on causes, as investigations take time and require precise analysis. At this time, there is no evidence to support reports of arson as the cause of the fire.

As firefighters continue to make progress, some key structures in Malibu remain standing. Malibu City Hall, Our Lady of Malibu Church, and Webster Elementary School are reportedly unharmed. However, other areas, such as the wetlands near Malibu’s condominium villas and the Wine Triangle — a zone near Malibu Bluffs Park — have suffered significant damage to vegetation, though firefighters have managed to protect nearby structures.

Law enforcement officials are actively patrolling evacuation zones and have warned that looters will face arrest if caught. A patrol car was damaged by flames, but no deputies were injured. Residents are reminded to follow evacuation routes and avoid returning to unsafe areas until authorities give clearance.

Tim Horton, the public information officer for the Malibu CERT, provided an update, stating that many spot fires were being fought deeper in the canyon, but much of the residential areas remain secure for now. He confirmed that the Malibu Pier and other iconic landmarks have not been significantly affected.

For those affected by the fire, the City of Malibu’s emergency website (malibucity.org/AlertCenter.aspx) provides up-to-date information on evacuation routes, shelter locations, and available resources. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts and keep emergency kits ready as conditions remain volatile.

At a 6 p.m. press conference held at Zuma Beach Lifeguard Headquarters, local officials provided updates on the ongoing Franklin Fire. LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone shared that firefighters have been working tirelessly on containment efforts throughout the day. Despite the challenges posed by rugged terrain, strong winds, and low humidity, crews continued aggressive efforts to control the fire and protect structures.

The fire grew by 600 acres since Tuesday morning, bringing the total acreage burned to over 4,000. More than 1,500 firefighters are currently assigned to the incident, supported by 13 federal, state, and local aircraft. Several aerial resources will continue operations throughout the night.

Preliminary assessments indicate that seven structures have been destroyed and eight damaged, though these numbers may change as teams conduct further evaluations. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until tomorrow afternoon, as weather conditions continue to elevate fire risks.

Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Captain Jennifer Seetoo addressed evacuation centers and animal shelter resources during the briefing. She emphasized that Malibu remains heavily secured and that looting will not be tolerated.

Capt. Seetoo reminded residents to exercise patience, noting that reentry into affected areas will only be allowed once officials ensure there are no gas leaks or infrastructure hazards. “Disasters require community patience and resilience,” she said. “Even when the skies look clear, safety checks must be completed before allowing residents back into their homes. Tonight will be a long night, but our team is positioned to protect both people and property.”

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath commended the community for its preparedness, crediting recent emergency readiness efforts. “This fire has shown the importance of preparation,” Horvath said. “Collaborative emergency preparedness activities ensured that people were informed and connected to resources. That preparedness makes all the difference in containing fires and keeping people safe.”

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart reflected on the city’s resilience and expressed gratitude for the support received. “It has been a traumatic 20 hours for Malibu, but your safety—and the safety of our first responders—is our highest priority,” he said. “Malibu Strong means facing challenges with resilience and resolve.”

Mayor Stewart also acknowledged challenges with communication, noting that power shutoffs and poor cell service left parts of Malibu without connectivity. He assured residents that addressing these issues is a priority for 2025. “We are actively working with carriers to improve cell service, and we are grateful to Verizon for deploying backup communications to Zuma Beach to support emergency operations.”

To assist traffic flow, the city has deployed standby generators to keep traffic signals operational. Mayor Stewart closed with a message of gratitude and solidarity: “Stay vigilant and stay safe. Together, we will emerge stronger as a community.”

As of 6:05 a.m. on Dec. 11, the fire has burned 3,983 acres with 7% containment, fueled by extreme winds. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire has crossed PCH and is now threatening structures along Malibu Road, near Malibu Pier, and in neighborhoods including Serra, Civic Center, Malibu Knolls, and Sweetwater Mesa.

To support affected residents, the City has established an Emergency Information and Supplies Station at Zuma Beach, providing updates, food, water, and first aid assistance. Additional updates are available at malibucity.org and malibucity.org/alerts.

The Malibu Times reporters Barbara Burke, Samatha Bravo, and Judy Abel contributed to this report.

Local officials coordinate efforts at the command center set up at Zuma Beach to combat the Franklin Fire. Mayor Doug Stewart speaks at the press conference at Zuma Beach on Tuesday night. Photo by Barbara Burke/Special to the Malibu Times. Verizon support team is up and running at Zuma Beach, and has a generator powering cell tower/service in Civic Center area, Malibu, to assist residents during PPS power shut off. Info: malibucity.org. Photo courtesy City of Malibu. The fire is seen on Malibu Canyon. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

